‘I Can Finally Arm Myself On Campus’: College Grad Poses With AR-10

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

In most of the cases a college graduate looks forward to tons of things or perks that await them as they step into the uncertain world of adulthood. Be it getting a job of their dreams or going to all sorts of different places, meeting new people, getting in shape– the list goes on.

But apparently, a recent college graduate from Kent State University in Ohio is elated about her graduation primarily because of the fact she could “finally arm herself” on the campus.

Kaitlin Bennett shared pictures of herself on Twitter with a gun holster around her body with an AR-10 strapped to her back and her graduation cap in her hand.

Since decorating graduation caps has become somewhat of a tradition where students choose witty ways to express their individuality and creativity, Bennet chose to decorate the top of her graduation cap with an outline of what was undoubtedly a gun along with the words “Come and Take it,” which seems to be a subtle challenge as now, being a graduate, no one can really stop her from carrying the weapon to the campus.

In her post, she also talked about the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970, where unarmed college students were killed and injured by members of the Ohio National Guard during a protest against the Vietnam War.

"Now that I graduated from Kent State, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student - especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus," Bennet wrote.

Bennet, by boasting the firearm during her big day, had touched upon the ongoing contentious issue of gun control that reemerged in the wake of the Parkland school shooting couple of months ago.

The internet had conflicting opinions on her move, with majority expressing their disapproval with the graduate’s idea.

may I just ask what exactly you need a weapon like that for other than a task that would lead to mass destruction. that’s a weapon of war. was this to merely start controversy or are you just an extremely hostile and dangerous person? you shouldnt be taking so much pride in this — nikki (@astrlolgy) May 14, 2018

sis they would’ve been killed guns or no guns. not only is the “good guy with a gun” scenario absurd but against the government you stand no chance at all. — peyton (@peytonlauck) May 16, 2018

The point is that "unarmed" students don't need to be victims if literally one experienced, armed person is present if/when something happens. That's the whole point of all of this. Gun control doesn't work and isnt enough, look at Chicago. — Justin Schneider (@LittleBabyCrow) May 16, 2018

The whole point is you can’t fight violence with violence. Making guns more common isn’t going to decrease gun violence. It’s common sense. — Justin (@lerchyy) May 16, 2018

The good guy with a gun is a myth. The idea that you’d be able to do anything with a public shooter other than maybe shoot a bystander or get shot yourself by police is idiotic.

This isn’t the old west.

You’re not Annie Oakley.

Welcome to reality. — 300 Lizards in a Trench Coat (@bajablastnmyass) May 16, 2018

Where users pointed out the flaws with her ideology, Bennet on the other hand cared little about what others had to say.

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Once again the internet bashed her for needlessly making her rash move about second amendment and women’s rights.

Bennet didn’t shy away from responding to the commentators.

The black officer that was with us during this photoshoot loved it, actually. Give him a call. Kent State University Campus PD — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 14, 2018

Thanks to all who have sent me death threats for taking a picture. You're the biggest advocates for gun rights. You proved exactly why people carry. — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 16, 2018

"This rifle is legally owned. Assault rifles have been banned for decades. Do you not see the problem here? You say you don't want to take away legally owned guns, but had NO IDEA that the rifle pictured is legally owned," she replied to others.

She also didn’t hesitate from harshly replying to founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Shannon Watts and prominent student activist David Hogg.

Mom's Demand Action huh? What kind of mother doesn't want their child to be protected? Especially when defensive use of firearms save at minimum 500k lives. I wouldn't want to be your daughter. https://t.co/FZe1MQ3rqM — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 17, 2018

.@davidhogg111 I don't know if your tiny arms with Hitler-esque bands around them can't reach your @ button, but maybe instead of retweeting racist posts about me, you can have a real conversation about guns with me like the adult you want to be. #CampusCarryNow — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 17, 2018

Though Bennet touted that now since she had graduated she can carry a gun on campus, Kent’s state policy regarding deadly weapons states, "Students, staff, faculty, and third parties doing business with the university are further prohibited from possessing, storing, or using a deadly weapon while outside on university grounds, that is owned, operated or leased by the university."

