‘I Can Finally Arm Myself On Campus’: College Grad Poses With AR-10

Aliza Ali
“I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be.”

 

In most of the cases a college graduate looks forward to tons of things or perks that await them as they step into the uncertain world of adulthood. Be it getting a job of their dreams or going to all sorts of different places, meeting new people, getting in shape– the list goes on.

But apparently, a recent college graduate from Kent State University in Ohio is elated about her graduation primarily because of the fact she could “finally arm herself” on the campus.

Kaitlin Bennett shared pictures of herself on Twitter with a gun holster around her body with an AR-10 strapped to her back and her graduation cap in her hand.

Since decorating graduation caps has become somewhat of a tradition where students choose witty ways to express their individuality and creativity, Bennet chose to decorate the top of her graduation cap with an outline of what was undoubtedly a gun along with the words “Come and Take it,” which seems to be a subtle challenge as now, being a graduate, no one can really stop her from carrying the weapon to the campus.

In her post, she also talked about the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970, where unarmed college students were killed and injured by members of the Ohio National Guard during a protest against the Vietnam War.

"Now that I graduated from Kent State, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student - especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus," Bennet wrote.

Bennet, by boasting the firearm during her big day, had touched upon the ongoing contentious issue of gun control that reemerged in the wake of the Parkland school shooting couple of months ago.

The internet had conflicting opinions on her move, with majority expressing their disapproval with the graduate’s idea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Where users pointed out the flaws with her ideology, Bennet on the other hand cared little about what others had to say.

 

 

Once again the internet bashed her for needlessly making her rash move about second amendment and women’s rights.

 

 

Bennet didn’t shy away from responding to the commentators.

 

 

 

"This rifle is legally owned. Assault rifles have been banned for decades. Do you not see the problem here? You say you don't want to take away legally owned guns, but had NO IDEA that the rifle pictured is legally owned," she replied to others.

She also didn’t hesitate from harshly replying to founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Shannon Watts and prominent student activist David Hogg.

 

 

 

Though Bennet touted that now since she had graduated she can carry a gun on campus, Kent’s state policy regarding deadly weapons states, "Students, staff, faculty, and third parties doing business with the university are further prohibited from possessing, storing, or using a deadly weapon while outside on university grounds, that is owned, operated or leased by the university."  

