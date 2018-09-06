Brett Kavanaugh Has No Answer To Kamala Harris' Question About Mueller

The second day of Kavanaugh's Senate hearing was also fraught with protests and difficult questions, however, one exchange in particular left the SCOTUS nominee speechless.

Complete exchange between @senkamalaharris and Judge Kavanaugh on Mueller Investigation. pic.twitter.com/FXhW3XmV19 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2018

There is a long -- and apparently never-ending -- list of people nominated by President Donald Trump who frustrated Democratic senators with their non-answers to simple "yes" or "no" questions.

Remember Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' cringeworthy hearing? Or CIA Director Gina Haspel's?

Trump's SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanuagh's session was no different.

The first day of his hearing was fraught with various issues: there was a controversy surrounding his missing records, he snubbed the father of a young mass shooting victim and was heckled by several protesters.

The second day was equally contentious, however, one moment in particular was incredibly tense -- and powerful when California Sen. Kamala Harris started asking her questions.

Throughout the hearing, Kavanaugh either looked stumped in response, or tried to deflect the question altogether.

It was a tense exchange but here are the most important bits:

When Kavanaugh refused to discuss Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion rights, Harris asked: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?"

"I'm not thinking of any right now, senator," Kavanaugh replied.

Harris then asked him if he agreed with the president's assertion that "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Instead of answering with a simple yes or no, he replied: "I am not here to assess comments made in the political arena, because the risk is I'll be drawn into the political arena."

The best part came when Harris asked Kavanaugh if he spoke with someone working at Trump's law firm about Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Have you had any conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at that firm? Yes or no?" she asked.

"Is there a person you're talking about?" Kavanaugh retorted.

"I'm asking you a very direct question — yes or no?" Harris said.

"I'm not sure I know everyone who works at that law firm," Kavanaugh replied.

It was a cryptic exchange -- almost as if Harris was specifically hinting at something she already knew about. And Kavanaugh looked visibly uncomfortable.

The second day eventually came to a close. However, people still wondered what exactly Harris was referring to in her Mueller question:

My senator does not suffer fools.



This exchange is extraordinary. Kamala Harris simply won’t let Kavanaugh weasel out of the question of whether he’s spoken about the Mueller investigation with anyone at the law firm of Trump’s personal attorney.



Clearly he has. https://t.co/obRzs44V8M — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 6, 2018

.@KamalaHarris: “Have you discussed Mueller or his investigation with anyone at the law firm of President Trump’s personal lawyer?”



Kavanaugh DOES NOT deny it. pic.twitter.com/3qyL8rw0pr — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) September 6, 2018

Here's that oddly unresolved Harris/Kavanaugh exchange on Mueller's investigation and Kasowitz —> https://t.co/E8dxaxdYur — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 6, 2018

California senator Kamala Harris grilling Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, about the Mueller investigation is EVERYTHING!!! I looked up her previous profession and, yes, she was a lawyer!! pic.twitter.com/0GE1sQ7sCk — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 6, 2018

Kavanaugh does everything in his power to avoid answering Harris' question about whether he discussed the Mueller investigation with lawyers working at the firm founded by Trump's personal attorney. #ArtOfTheDodge pic.twitter.com/Cd6mR4GtWI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2018

.@senkamalaharris asks Kavanaugh if he’s discussed Robert Mueller w/ anyone at Marc Kasowitz’s law firm. (Kasowitz was Trump’s wackadoo personal lawyer.)



His stammering response was shady AF. ?? pic.twitter.com/kZtiycNFmD — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) September 6, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Chris Wattie, REUTERS/Joshua Roberts