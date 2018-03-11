This Kansas Military Family Can Lose Their Legally Adopted Daughter

“I belong here. I have family here. That's where I should be. This is my home,” said 20-year-old Hyebin Schreiber.

KCTV5

When retired Army Lt. Col. Patrick Schreiber and his wife, Soo-Jinn Schreiber, decided to officially adopt their then-17-year-old niece, they thought they could live happily as family and no one would be able to split them.

Unfortunately, they were wrong.

Hyebin Schreiber came to the United States on student visa from South Korea when she was 15-years-old. Her home situation wasn’t good so her biological uncle and aunt asked her to come live with them in Lawrence, Kansas. Although they wanted to adopt her then, they had to postpone it as Schreiber was deployed to Afghanistan.

“There were problems between her biological mother and father, things were deteriorating so to say,” the veteran recalled.

A year later, after he returned from serving his country as director of military intelligence for the 4th Infantry Division at RC-South, the couple began the formal adoption process for Hyebin. The court approved their request and the state of Kansas gave her birth certificate just after she turned 17. She was also placed under the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and received a military ID.

The family thought their daughter’s status was secure, so they applied for citizenship.

However, they were shocked when Department of Homeland Security rejected the application. Apparently, their immigration cut-off age was 16.

“One of the biggest shocks of my life was the rejection letter from ICE,” Schreiber told the KCTV. “We filed the proper paperwork where Kansas recognizes she is my legal daughter bar at 18. And then you have this other immigration law or policy that sets the bar at 15. I was talking with immigration. Where is she going to go?”

Hyebin, now 20-year-old, faces possible deportation.

“I belong here. I have family here. That's where I should be. This is my home,” she said, explaining why it would be tough for her to go back to South Korea.

The young woman is a junior at the University of Kansas, where she is majoring in chemical engineering.

“My greatest mistake in life is I didn’t know that [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] had their own age policy,” Schreiber told the Military Times.

It is important to mention Schreiber, who retired from the military in 2015, also work as a contractor for the Department of Defense.

If their daughter is deported, the family also plans to move with her.

“I'm going to go back to Korea too. I can't leave her,” said the mother, Soo-Jinn Schreiber.

“It’s a family issue it's everything we can do to keep our family together. Whatever that means whatever that takes, that’s what we will do,” added her husband.

