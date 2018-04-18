Leader On Trump's Voter Fraud Panel Held In Contempt Of Court

Kobach assured the judge he will send postcards, which hold information about polling stations, to affected voters but they were never sent.

? Has a 'history of noncompliance and disrespect for court’s decisions.’#ACLUvKobach — ACLU (@ACLU) April 18, 2018

Kansas Secretary Of State Kris Kobach was just held in contempt of court after failing to comply with court’s ruling on voter fraud case against American Civil Union Liberties (ACLU).

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson said Kobach had failed to comply with her preliminary junction in a 2016 case where she asked for him to allow people to vote who had signed up despite them being unable to present a birth certificate.

The judge’s decision affected 18,000 people whose registration would have been affected had Kobach been successful in halting people to votes without showing identity proof.

Kobach assured Robinson he is going to get the voters registered and send postcards to any affected voters but the postcards were never sent, which are responsible for informing voters of their polling stations. The plaintiff argued Kobach’s failure to send the postcards out would have resulted in confusion.

The ACLU recently filed a motion to hold Kobach in contempt of court for failing to follow through orders. He also did not update the county election manual which informed voters of the court’s ruling regarding the voter-proof law, which asked for “Documentary Proof of Citizenship (DPOC).”

Robinson’s ruling asked Kobach to pay for the attorney’s fees for the litigation of the motion.

“The Court grants Plaintiffs’ motion for contempt and awards them reasonable attorney fees expended litigating this motion. Any further remedies shall be deferred until after the Court issues its post-trial findings of fact and conclusions of law,” wrote Robinson.

Kansas’ DPOC law was put into effect by Kobach in 2013, which was later put on hold by Robinson’s preliminary injunction in 2016 after ALCU and several voters effected by this law filed a suit claiming DPOC violated a 1993 federal law called the National Voter Registration Act, which required motor vehicle agencies to allow people to register to vote with minimal information provided.

Kobach defended his DPOC law claiming it restricted non-citizens from voting in the state of Kansas, curbing voter fraud. However, he was only able to provide 129 such cases. ACLU claimed the law to be “unnecessary.”

Kobach’s spokesperson said the secretary of state’s office will be appealing the court’s contempt ruling.

Robinson’s ruling seethed at Kobach directly who had peculiarly chosen to represent himself in court and embarrassed himself when Judge Robinson had to explain basic legal procedure to him during the trial. She said Kobach has been regularly disrespectful to the court showing “non-compliance” to court rulings.

Kobach was Donald Trump’s pick for voter-fraud commission which was unceremoniously disbanded this year. He was fined $1000 in fine by the court for making misleading statements.

Dale Ho, the ACLU’s top voting rights lawyer who fought the case against Kobach said the Kansas governor candidate talks a big game but when it comes to abiding by law, his actions speak louder than words.

“The judge found that Kris Kobach disobeyed the court’s orders by failing to provide registered voters with consistent information, that he willfully failed to ensure that county elections officials were properly trained, and that he has a ‘history of noncompliance and disrespect for the court’s decisions. Secretary Kobach likes to talk about the rule of law. Talk is cheap, and his actions speak louder than his word,” he said.

Judge Robinson also noted that before the he was put to trial, Kobach tired to maintain he was not obligated to send out postcards only to later change stance, claiming he “orally” instructed his staff to do that. He also claimed it was not his fault his staff failed to send out the postcards.

Judge Robinson dismissed the argument, saying it was his responsibility to make sure the court’s orders were followed through.

Judge Robinson is yet to make a final ruling on the DPOC case, which is expected later this year.

