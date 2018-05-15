Teacher Tells Black Child He Will Be Killed By Cops When He Turns 16

“She told me when you turn 16 and the police shoot you, the only person you can be mad at is yourself,” Malachi said.

A heartless and extremely racist teacher at a Kansas school told a preteen boy something that brought the young boy to tears.

Malachi Pearson, 10, who went to Rosehill Elementary School in Lenexa, Kansas, said he and a friend were playing with each other when a teacher approached them.

“Me and my friend were playing, and then she likes pushing us away. We weren’t fighting. We were just playing and laughing,” Malachi said.

Then the teacher said something extremely shocking.

“She told me when you turn 16 and the police shoot you, the only person you can be mad at is yourself,” Malachi said. “I’m crying because it’s sad that my daddy died when I was a baby.”

When Malachi was just 7-months-old, his father was shot and killed in Kansas City. The disgusting comments obviously made the boy cry.

His mother, Mahogany Foster, is naturally, extremely angry and upset at the teacher.

“It’s unbelievable that she would say that to my son,” Foster, said. “I’m so vexed by the whole thing. I never take sides, but I know for a fact that Malachi, he’s a respectful child, so for somebody to say that to a respectful child, I feel that was a low blow and that was something personal. You shouldn’t say that to any child.”

In fact, you shouldn’t say that to anyone.

The Washington Post is keeping a running list of all the people who were shot dead by police. Law enforcement officers shot 85 black Americans in the United States, in just the first four months of 2014, according to the list.

Many of these black men were killed through no fault of their own.

One of 2018’s killings, which have been making headlines, was of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man, who was shot in his own backyard for holding his iPhone.

Foster has now taken her son out of the school but she’s upset the school did not manage the issue properly. In fact, the school did not even make the teacher apologize for her reprehensible comments.

“The principal doesn’t offer me any type of comfort. He doesn’t say I’m gonna get someone here to counsel Malachi to let him know that everything she said is a lie. I think they’re trying to sweep this under the rug,” Foster said.

“That teacher needs to apologize to him,” the concerned mother added. “It’s just made me scared to send him to any school. Now, I’m really focusing on homeschooling.”

The director of communications for Shawnee Mission Schools, Shawna Samuel, also gave a less-than –satisfactory reply to the situation.

“Our investigation is complete. It’s a personnel matter, and by federal law we cannot discuss any disciplinary decisions taken against a teacher or employee,” she said.

