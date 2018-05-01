‘Ugly Black Girl Face’: KS Teacher Removed Over Alleged Racist Remark

“Don’t give me your ugly black girl face,” yelled a Kansas school teacher at an African-American student. She was soon kicked out from the school.

A substitute teacher in Leavenworth, Kansas veered far away from the realm of propriety when she reportedly mocked a young girl with a racist comment in front of the whole class. Fortunately, she soon had to pay the price.

No matter what prompted the teacher to lose her cool in Richard Warren Middle School, the fact is her downright racially insensitive comments were completely unnecessary under any circumstances.

According to Fox4KC, mother of the mortified student, Jameila, got a call from the principal to notify her about the ugly episode and also the disciplinary action the school had taken against the teacher by removing her from the class with 20 minutes.

“[The teacher] looked at her and she said, ‘Don’t give me your ugly black girl face,'” said Jamelia.”The comment was made twice in front of the class, loudly.”

She went on to point out how educators are supposed to look out for the kids in absence of parents, but in this case her daughter was humiliated and left in tears.

“She was humiliated by a staff member, someone that`s supposed to protect your kid when we as parents are not there,” the mother continued.

The school district’s representative said the principal interviewed the student and her account was sufficient for the administration to decide they no longer needed the substitute teacher in the school.

Nevertheless, Jamelia sounded dejected as she said it was not the first time an incident like this had happened in the district.

“There's been ongoing problems with the staff being bullies at the school,” she said.

Her claims didn’t come out of thin air, as she had once worked for the school district as a before-and after-school site coordinator and as a paraprofessional. She recounted a Halloween party in which a student was permitted to don a costume resembling a white hood worn by members of the KKK.

“I think we need to take a look at the leadership there and all of the staff and substitutes need to be retrained and learn how to talk to children and remain professional,” Jameila added.

She pressed upon enforcing zero-tolerance policy when it comes to racism in schools and also suggested appointing teachers with diverse backgrounds to avoid such incidents of bigotry.

It is embarrassing enough for a child to get yelled upon in front of the whole class, but to get personally attacked is bound to take a toll on their self-esteem.

Banner Image Credits: Pixabay