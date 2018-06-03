Kris Kobach Attends Parade In Jeep Fitted With A Machine Gun

The city of Shawnee, Kansas, was sorry for Kobach’s insensitive act. However, the pro-gun Kansas state secretary did not apologize.

Had a blast riding in the Old Shawnee Days Parade in this souped up jeep with a replica gun. Those who want to restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #ksleg #ksgov #TeamKobach pic.twitter.com/ZULBEYTqUW — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 2, 2018

On a day when the city was celebrating its heritage at the Old Shawnee Days Parade, Kansas State Secretary Kris Kobach was spotted in a red, white and blue jeep that had a large machine gun mounted in the back.

The city of Shawnee, which hosted the parade, apologized to the residents for the Republican gubernatorial nominee’s insensitive act.

"We want to apologize for the concern and frustration involved with Mr. Kris Kobach's parade entry at the Old Shawnee Days Parade on Saturday, June 2, 2018," the city of Shawnee wrote on Twitter. "In no way does this or any parade entry or float directly reflect the views and values of the City, the Old Shawnee Days Board or the Old Shawnee Days Society. Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled. We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again."

But Kobach wasn’t sorry. Instead, the Trump loyalist doubled down on his support for guns and refused to apologize.

“The gun is a replica,” Kobach spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said in a text message. “The secretary says those who use the excuse of school violence to restrict the right to bear arms are deeply misguided. We need to stand up for our Second Amendment rights and recognize the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

However, this justification is extremely shallow, because when did anyone ever defeat a bad guy with a “replica” gun. If anything, the machine gun replica probably scarred gun violence victims who were participating in the parade.

People on social media, including human right activists, slammed Kobach’s tone-deaf stunt that took place during a family-friendly parade.

Kris Kobach rode in a local Kansas parade in a jeep with a large gun mounted in back, stunning onlookers.



"There were audible gasps from the folks we were sitting by.”



"Why was that necessary sir?" One resident said. "My child didn’t need that today."https://t.co/zvASczNEsv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2018

This was the scene from this morning during the Old Settler’s Day parade Sec of State/Gubernatorial candidate #KrisKobach was in the parade in a souped up Jeep with a replica gun

On a day when thousands are dressed in orange to plea for an end to gun violence #ksleg @CJOnline pic.twitter.com/SxdIId8nXF — MichaelLoBurgio (@MikeLoBurgio) June 2, 2018

So Kris Kobach is in the Old Shawnee Days parade in a Stars and Stripes Jeep with a giant gun on the back. Kansas, be smart and don’t make this loon your governor. pic.twitter.com/TkuQumCMc6 — kcklo63 (@kcklo63) June 2, 2018

Kris Kobach, who very well could be the next governor of Kansas, thought it was a good idea to show up to a parade with a replica machine gun. The City of Shawnee put out a statement that basically says: This is not OK. https://t.co/wEOv61eihA — Colleen Nelson (@ColleenMNelson) June 2, 2018

Trump loyalist and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach doing an ISIS impression during today's parade pic.twitter.com/mDWJ83bc0l — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 2, 2018

Hey Kris, I think you are a bad guy with a gun. Also, maybe worse, you are a dumb guy with a gun."



The tweet came from the official account of the KS Division of Emergency Management. Directed at Sec of State #KrisKobach



Thank you for the official clarification!@MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/yx7AZVqhvK — Always With The Least of These (Jason Miller) (@costlylovewins) June 4, 2018

Kris Kobach rides in a parade with a fake .50 caliber machine gun.



Appropos. Like his law degree, it's all for show and useless in an actual fight. pic.twitter.com/UxktEFqYpj — #EndCrosscheck (@endcrosscheck) June 4, 2018

So, Kris Kobach was in the Old Shawnee Days Parade this am in a Jeep with what appears to be a machine gun attached???!!! #kssos #ksleg #ksed #KSleg pic.twitter.com/m8NNCW00nX — Cindy For Kansas (@cindy4kansas) June 2, 2018

#KrisKobach deperately wants to be Governor. Instead, he's an embarrassment to all Kansans. pic.twitter.com/EdH7Y2U273 — Matt Kleinmann (@matt_kleinmann) June 3, 2018

Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach rides through parade on jeep with "replica" machine gun pointed out at crowd; city apologizes. “It was pretty shocking," said pastor in attendance. "There were audible gasps from the folks we were sitting by.” https://t.co/jQ0jy7mfTy — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) June 3, 2018

A better view of the ridiculous weapon Kris Kobach trolled the streets with today. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/LmiYzVCD7e — Chris Reeves (@tmservo433) June 2, 2018

Asked why a key architect of GOP immigration and voter-restriction efforts needed to stump with .50 cal Browning on a jeep, his campaign replied that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." Some personal defense weapon! https://t.co/7qfmDeEI6J — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 3, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Dave Kaup