Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Quote Is Not Only Fake, It’s Dangerous

I'm livid that people are spreading his 100% fake quote attributed to Harriet Tubman. Kanye is pretending to be some woke & conscious free thinker but is just a fool believing & spreading propaganda he read online that's easily verifiable as fake. He's blocked but I did confirm. pic.twitter.com/knAprLEG8N — KD (@Fly_Sistah) May 2, 2018

Kanye West tweeted a fake Harriet Tubman quote after he said “slavery was a choice” on TMZ Live and Twitter, naturally, imploded.

West also compared himself to Tubman and Nat Turner.

The rapper has been under constant spotlight for nearly a week after he professed his love for President Donald Trump and the reaction he received on Twitter. He appeared on TMZ Live to discuss just that but, soon, the conversation swerved into a discussion about slavery.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all," West said.

Twitter users did not spare these comments by West. However, he, yet again, managed to be controversial by quoting Tubman, only to later delete the tweet after it was revealed she never said what he implied.

Fact-checking site Snopes published a report, saying they have no evidence to attribute the quote to the African-American abolitionist.

“I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Harriet Tubman,” West tweeted and Twitter users were not having any of it.

1. Harriet Tubman never said that. 2. This fake quote is actually pro-slavery since it implies that slaves deserved their condition because of ignorance or inherent servility. 3. Stop this. https://t.co/ZESC7JiYBi — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 2, 2018

There is no original quote for this. This quote was entirely made up, and became popularized starting sometime in the the 1990s. #HarrietTubman #KanyeWest — ???issanissa??? (@Issahnissah) May 2, 2018

The only choice I see regarding slavery was the choice of pioneers like #harriettubman who said hey this wasn't my choice to be a slave, but it is my choice to find freed hence thr underground railroad! Our ancestors didn't endure all that then for #kanyewest to disrespect it now — Truly Outrageous_Beautifully Bold ?????????? (@Marty_Mar89) May 1, 2018

Someone really needs to stop Kanye from tweeting these fake quotes that never existed. Very Trumpish and it is dangerous because dumb people believe and racist people don't care if it is true or false. Quote has been used by racist people for decades it is entirely made up. https://t.co/0gMEi7YXC0 — Robert Littal (@BSO) May 2, 2018

I'm pretty sure Harriet Tubman would knock him out if she were alive https://t.co/tM0fa43tEe — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) May 2, 2018

While it has never been proven where the quote originated from, historians think it is dangerous and ignorant to misquote Tubman especially when so many people can get influenced by it.

“Modern historians know the truth: enslaved people resisted their condition in countless ways, large and small. If they were not able to attain freedom, it was not because they didn’t want it or because (as the fake Tubman quote would have it) they 'did not know they were slaves,’ It was because powerful forces were arrayed against them. The idea of 'tacit consent' distracted attention from that fact,” wrote Dr. W. Caleb McDaniel, a professor and slavery historian at Rice University, in 2016 after the quote was first attributed to Tubman in an essay by Robin Morgan.

Although West claims to be spreading love and acceptance, his Twitter stunts have upset fans all over the world.

