Minnesota Senator: Laws Made To Help Women Make Them Look ‘Weaker’

A Republican state senator oddly suggested during an interview that laws designed to help women actually make them look “weaker.”

Minnesota state Sen. Karin Housley is contesting special election in Nov. 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Democrat Al Franken. She appeared on “Womankind,” a local podcast to discuss her bid for the GOP nomination.

After discussing the “Me Too” movement, Housley bizarrely suggested that instead of making laws to help women, they should be empowered to be independent.

“I believe that when you start doing that, you make us look weaker. I believe if you’re a woman veteran, you’re a veteran. I think sometimes when we legislate to help women, we actually aren’t helping them. I think it’s more what I like to do with women, especially when the younger girls come in, is just really empower them to be strong and independent and not do it through laws,” she said.

She then indicated toward a large Somali population in the state and said educating them about the culture is more important than creating legislations to help women out.

“I think that embracing their culture yet educating them about our culture here is really important. And just living, living what you believe and being a strong independent woman, I think, is much more important than legislating anything to help women out,” said Housley.

However, the suggestion by the Republican is absurd to say the least.

Legislations such as Violence Against Women and Title IX have actually empowered women and helped them to be confident. These legislations have not only helped women in schools and workplaces but have helped them from domestic abuse and sexual harassment.

Educating women is an extremely important thing but helping them fight for their rights is actually part of educating them too. Women need to be aware about sexual harassment and domestic abuse but to move legally in courts, they are legislations that help women actually achieve things.

Even the thought that a woman with such mindset is contesting an election and will have a say in making laws is downright frightening.

Banner/Thumbnail credits: Reuters, Francois Lenoir