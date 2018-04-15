Karl Lagerfeld: If You're A Model, Be Open To Sexual Abuse

“If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery,” said Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the world.

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the fashion industry's most decorated designers and head creative director of fashion houses Chanel and Fendi, is apparently not fond of women taking stand against sexual abusers.

In an interview with international fashion magazine Numero, the 84-year-old fashion icon said he was “fed up” with the Me Too movement and slammed models who complain about being groped.

When asked to give his take on the powerful campaign encouraging women to expose the sexual harassment they are subjected to, Lagerfeld said, "I'm fed up with it. What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. That said I cannot stand Mr. Weinstein."

The litany of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is what essentially propelled the Me Too movement against workplace sexual harassment.

However, Lagerfeld’s most controversial statement from the latest sit-down has to be his vile disregard for the complaints the models make about inappropriate advances at work.

When asked if Me Too and Time’s Up initiative have affected his work, he said, "Absolutely not."

"I read somewhere that now you must ask a model if she is comfortable with posing. It's simply too much, from now on, as a designer, you can’t do anything,” the designer explained. “As for the accusations against the poor Karl Templer [stylist and creative director at Interview magazine], I don’t believe a single word of it. A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It's unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!"

Lagerfeld also didn’t hesitate from objectifying male models on the fashion runways, calling them “skinny things with wonky teeth we generally see on runways.”

“They certainly don’t run the risk of getting harassed,” he added.

Contrary to what majority appears to believe, models are more than just pampered divas – they are vulnerable women who are often treated very badly in their own industry. It is disgusting that Lagerfeld, who holds a fairly influential position in the world of fashion, casually undermined the plight of several models who shared their stories with the world.

Moreover, his remarks imply that sexual harassment is part of the deal of being a model and if one has a problem with it they should leave the industry, which is simply not true.

Predictably, the fashion designer’s comments incited outrage particularly amongst the members of the entertainment industry.

surely there is an in-between here, karlpic.twitter.com/hCPWNaRCWC — christineteigen (@chrissyteigen) April 14, 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is fed up with the #MeToo. Well, I'm fed up with rich old entitled white guys with ponytails who make their money off women insecurities. https://t.co/uTPFg3SBNN — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 14, 2018

Actress Rose McGowan, who was among the first ones to publicly speak out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood and kick-started the Me Too movement, bashed Lagerfeld on her Instagram account, calling for her followers to boycott Chanel.

Banner image Credits: Valery Hache/Pool via Reuters