Kate Spade Brand To Donate $1 Million To Groups Preventing Suicide

The late fashion designer's company is donating a large amount to organizations that help to prevent suicide and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Kate Spade's foundation is donating $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, including $250K to the Crisis Text Line. pic.twitter.com/gI46eNA4Pb — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 20, 2018

After losing founder and fashion designer Kate Spade to suicide, the Kate Spade New York Foundation announced it is donating over $1 million to organizations that raise awareness about mental health and help people in need find the right resources.

Read More Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apparent Suicide, Police Say

In a tweet, the foundation said the first recipient to receive a portion of the money would be Crisis Text Line. It pledged to give the organization $250,000, and to match the public’s donations up to $100,000. The organization provides callers with free crisis support 24 hours a day.

our foundation is donating over $1 million to these causes, starting with $250,000 to @crisistextline. from june 20-29, 2018, it'll also match public donations made to @crisistextline, up to $100,000. to donate, go to https://t.co/QpR7XiV69R. pic.twitter.com/DLzwyDbEMF — kate spade new york (@katespadeny) June 20, 2018

Kate Spade New York CEO Anna Bakst said in a statement that she wants to celebrate her company’s founder by “carrying on her legacy.”

“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world and inspired women to live life to the fullest,” she said.

“The outpouring of love on social media and in our shops from customers of all ages has been overwhelming and moving," she added. "It is such a beautiful reflection of how much Kate was loved.”

Just hours after the foundation announced its decision, Crisis Text Line had already received nearly $20,000 in donations from 400 different donors

“We researched a number of organizations doing this incredible work. Crisis Text Line stood out by doing consistently impactful work, while also looking for ways to innovate and reach more and more people,” the foundation explained.

So far, however, no other organization has been named as a recipient of the foundation’s donations.

We're honored to be working with the Kate Spade New York Foundation to support texters in crisis, in memory of Kate Spade. The Foundation is promoting our partnership from June 20th - June 29th with a matching grant of up to $100,000. Donate now: https://t.co/brtO2H0Fzf pic.twitter.com/zOWNZZxRR6 — Crisis Text Line (@CrisisTextLine) June 20, 2018

After Spade took her own life at the age of 55 on June 5, the designer’s brother-in-law, David Spade, donated $10,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. His brother, Andy Spade, the husband of the late fashion designer, said Kate Spade had been battling anxiety and depression. He explained she was seeking help for both issues prior to her death.

Andy Spade said that despite her problems, her death was a complete shock.

Each year, one in every five Americans suffers from mental health issues. Unfortunately, treating mental issues is not often seen as a priority by many people. However, living with the symptoms may be hard for some people, and nobody should endure the pressure alone.

Seek help if you suffer from a mental health condition, and do not hesitate to reach out to groups such as Crisis Text Line if needed.

You are not alone.