Twitter Slams Trump-Loving Speaker For Not Knowing How Elections Work

Twitter users were left baffled after Kayleigh McEnany announced a “red tsunami” was coming because a Democrat beat another Democrat in a Democratic primary.

Democrats waking up in full on PANIC mode as they process the shocking loss of fourth-ranking House Democrat Joe Crowley. Nancy Pelosi is leaving their party in tatters! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 27, 2018

Young political activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caused a major upset when she defeated 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the New York Democratic Primary.

While that is, indeed, a remarkable feat, various President Donald Trump supporters used the opportunity to mock Crowley, much like the president himself.

However, the comments of one such Trump-lover became a cause for relentless mocking by Twitter users as they explained to her how primaries work.

The top spokesperson for the Republican National Committee Kayleigh McEnany may have a Harvard degree but her ignorant comments over the Democratic primary’s result show she has no idea how elections work.

McEnany’s embarrassing remarks came in support of another, equally ignorant, remark by none other than the POTUS.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Trump boasting how Crowley would have won the primary, had he been nicer to his president, prompted Twitter users to explain a Democratic primary loss is certainly not a win for him.

McEnany took the ludicrousness one step further when she said, as a result of Democratic activist winning; “a red Tsunami” was approaching.

STUNNING!



That so-called blue wave? More like a red tsunami... https://t.co/cIeI1II52U — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 27, 2018

And when Politico’s Jake Sherman tried to explain to how her comments made no sense, she refused to concede defeat, just adding on more ridiculousness.

What? He lost to a more progressive candidate. What are you talking about. https://t.co/VRkuSZ7Xi6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 27, 2018

Right, Jake. Maybe you think socialism is a winning national platform for the Democratic Party going forward. The rest of America doesn’t... https://t.co/FUlZ3bLqYj — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 27, 2018

Sherman tried again, but to no avail.

What I’m saying is that Crowley’s defeat is not emblematic of a red tsunami since he lost to someone who took positions to his left.... https://t.co/YNfFY8Sujc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 27, 2018

Twitter users quickly pounced on the opportunity to give McEnany a much needed lesson in how elections work.

She... doesn’t know what a primary is https://t.co/oOZ0ElY1he — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2018

Some were clearly baffled.

A red tsunami because... a democrat was defeated by... a democrat... in a democratic primary...? https://t.co/PKCdRd3m7e — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 27, 2018

I've been staring at this tweet for 30 minutes https://t.co/WKAoxvfVck — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 27, 2018

Does she.....does she think a Republican is going to win in Queens and the Bronx https://t.co/c5EXKe4z3Z — Caitlin Rodham Bower (@galinja) June 27, 2018

I can't believe she hasn't deleted this after realizing she just posted that a super progressive Democrat winning over a more moderate Democrat doesn't equal a Republican surge. — Amy D (@amydipa) June 27, 2018

McEnany, much like the POTUS, tried to equate Ocasio-Cortez’s stunning victory to Republicans’ triumph, when the activist is surely not likely to back any of Trump’s policies, is more than a little absurd.

The progressive activist has called out most of Trump’s course of actions. She has spoken against Israel’s brutal killings of Palestinians at the Gaza border, she has asked to abolish ICE, spoken against Trump’s notorious “Muslim Ban” and demanded a nationalized healthcare system.

Maybe someone needs to spell it out for McEnany but Ocasio-Cortez’s win is definitely not symbolic of a “red tsunami.”

Banner / Thumbnail : Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore