Kelli Ward Thinks McCain’s Pre-Death Announcement Was All About Her

“I wonder if it were just a coincidence that Sen McCain released his statement on the kickoff day of Kelli Ward’s bus tour or if it was a plan to take media attention off her campaign,” a staffer wrote.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?@kelliwardaz staffer: I wonder if John McCain's trying to steal attention from Ward's bus tour by announcing his life is coming to an end.

Ward: Yup, it's all about me. #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/AXKAOhKYkU — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 25, 2018

Some people have a knack for making everything about themselves but none more so than Arizona GOP candidate for senate Kelli Ward.

As the country mourns the death of war veteran and Republican senator John McCain, a now-deleted Facebook post by Ward, just hours before, has deemed as the new definition of “condescending.”

McCain died after losing a hard fought battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. As his family announced, only a day before his death, that he was no longer seeking treatment for the disease, Ward conveniently thought the “move” was all about her.

“I wonder if it were just a coincidence that Sen McCain released his statement on the kickoff day of Kelli Ward’s bus tour or if it was a plan to take media attention off her campaign,” a staffer for Ward wrote. “I’m not saying it was on purpose but it’s quite interesting.”

“I think they wanted to have a particular narrative that they hope is negative to me,” Ward replied, peddling the mind-boggling theory.

With the comments are now deleted, Ward blamed the media for creating “a narrative.” Although, her initial comments point directly to McCain, allegedly using his own impending “death” to overshadow her campaign.

@kelliwardaz deleted that comment on the FB thread. She has now posted this comment, blaming the media. pic.twitter.com/EYozlaLRzT — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 25, 2018

Aaron Border, former second-vice chairman of a Maricopa County Republican Party, said the comment was “wildly inappropriate.”

“It’s classless. It’s not decent … it’s very narcissistic,” said Border. “It’s a narcissistic comment to sit there and think that the McCain family made this decision to interfere with your bus tour.”

McCain defeated Ward in the 2016 GOP primary, since then the Arizona Republican has publicly berated the deceased senator, mocking his age.

In an interview with MSNBC, she said she knew “what happens to the body and the mind at the end of life” because she was a physician, calling McCain weak and old.

After the McCain’s demise, Ward took to Twitter to offer her condolences to his family.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. His decades of service will not be forgotten by the men & women of Arizona. May God grant the McCain family comfort and peace during this difficult time. — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 26, 2018

While Ward thanked McCain for his “decades of service,” her tasteless accusation over the McCain family announcement just hours before his death is a little too narcissistic to go unnoticed.

The Arizona TV reporter, Brahm Resnik, who posted the screenshot from Ward’s Facebook page has asked for a written statement regarding the controversial Arizona lawmaker’s initial comment but is yet to receive any thing.

Almost 24 hours since I posted 1st Ward tweet. Consumed by covering John McCain's death on 12News. Ward spox did call me back Saturday, wanted to explain off the record her initial post. Explanation incoherent. I asked for written statement so I wouldn't get it wrong. Got nothing — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 26, 2018

Read More GOP Candidate Brings Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorist On Campaign Bus

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Conor Ralph