Kellyanne Conway Flips Out When Asked About Husband's Anti-Trump Rants

Kellyanne Conway lashed out at a CNN host over question about her husband’s anti-Trump Twitter habit. She said it "was meant to harass and embarrass" her.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" turned edgy when the host asked her about her husband's tweets, which have been critical of her boss, President Donald Trump.

The former Trump campaign manager said it was inappropriate and a "double standard" to be asked about her spouse George Conway’s social media activities.

"We're now going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there. By definition, spouses have a difference of opinion when one is, I don't know, draining the joint bank account to support things maybe the other disagrees with. This is a fascinating, cross-the-Rubicon moment and I will leave it at that," said Conway, bashing CNN's Dana Bash.

"I would ask you that if you were a man and your wife ... a thousand percent I would," Bash responded. "It's not about that. It's about questioning -- publicly questioning what you are doing for a living and with regard to your boss."

"There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don't support the President privately and publicly," Conway said. "There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people. We bite our tongue plenty because I work for the people of this country, the United States government, and the presidency and the President of the United States, so there is plenty that I don't say.”

No matter what the White House advisor says, it wasn’t entirely wrong of the host to dig into conflicting opinions of somebody working for the president in a high-profile position while their spouse makes no attempt to hide their disaccord with him.

However, Conway didn’t just dodge questions on her husband’s Twitter activities, but was also reluctant to answer questions about Trump’s tweets about possible legal implications of FBI’s raid on the president’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office and hotel room.

"Can you assure the American people that the reason the president isn't tweeting concern about Michael Cohen flipping because he is in potential legal jeopardy given whatever he knows that Michael Cohen has that the feds now have from that search?" Bash asked.

Conway replied by saying the commander-in-chief thinks the investigation "is an overwrought process," and added that former FBI Director Jim Comey assured the president "three times" that he wasn't under investigation.

George Conway, a prominent conservative lawyer, frequently takes to Twitter to directly reply to Trump's tweets or call him out on his outrageous policies. In just a month he made over 200 tweets and most of them were particularly anti-Trump.

Shortly after Conway's interview aired, her husband retweeted a message from Maggie Haberman, the New York Times' chief White House correspondent, in which she subtly mocked the POTUS because of his absence at first lady Barbara Bush's funeral.

When you contrast this photo with a weekend-long tweetstorm from current @potus, it’s striking. https://t.co/rVBzpAQpYJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 22, 2018

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque