Chris Cuomo To Kellyanne Conway: Go To Fox News If You Want To Lie

The cringeworthy exchange between the two ended with Conway trying to walk out before the show cut to a commercial. Cuomo had to ask her to wait.

“You should admit he's lying, and you don't, and that's why people don't trust you.” CNN’s @ChrisCuomo clashes with Counselor to the President @KellyannePolls over President Trump’s many lies: https://t.co/PROIlIUb0p pic.twitter.com/3mewhZWDg0 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 24, 2018

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen recently testified his client personally told him to pay money to silence women who allegedly had affairs with Trump.

In the wake of the damning revelation, CNN's Chris Cuomo sat down with counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, to ask why the president has repeatedly said he didn't know anything about the hush-payments, when, keeping Cohen's claims into consideration, he clearly did.

In response, Conway did what she does best; try to spin the actual conversation and turn the tables on the questioner.

It didn't work, though.

The exchange soon spiraled out of control with Conway accusing CNN of "interfering" with the 2016 presidential elections.

How exactly?

Because CNN reported on the Access Hollywood tapes in which Trump could be heard bragging about sexually assaulting women.

Here's KellyAnne Conway LITERALLY saying tonight to @ChrisCuomo that CNN "interfered" in 2016 election "DAILY" because they reported on the Access Hollywood tape. This is why 44% of Republicans support Trump if he wants to close media outlets. pic.twitter.com/X1mktj41pr — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 24, 2018

And then, for some reason, Conway started talking about how the president was breaking the back of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States.

At this point, Cuomo appeared to have had enough, so he told her to go to Fox News to spread her lies.

“He’s not breaking the back the opioid crisis," said a visibly irritated Cuomo. "It’s terrible. We both know it is. It’s spreading. Trump’s trying to address it, and I respect that, but I can’t let you say things that aren’t true. That’s not what this show’s about. That’s Fox. Go to Fox for that."

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner, Reuters