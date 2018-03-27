© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Spent The Month Attacking Trump On Twitter

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Kellyanne Conway’s lawyer husband, George, may not be an active social media user, but he spent the last few weeks repeatedly criticizing Trump on Twitter.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, the woman who coined the term “alternative facts” to protect the chaotic Trump administration against its apparent falsehoods, has proved time and again she would go to any lengths to defend her boss.

Her husband, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to be big fan of the said boss.

George Conway, who is a lawyer by profession and famously withdrew his name from a senior Justice Department position, did not use to be an active social media user, as the Huff Post pointed out in its recent report.

In fact, his Twitter account, which was created almost six years ago, only has a little over 500 tweets and retweets.

Interestingly, nearly 200 of those tweets came this month alone – and most of them were particularly anti-President Donald Trump. Conway also spent some time retweeting posts critical of the commander-in-chief, particularly pressing on the ongoing investigation into the alleged ties between Trump campaign and Russian operatives and whether the Trump team colluded with the Kremlin to sway the vote.

Ironically, Kellyanne Conway served as the campaign manager for Trump’s divisive campaign.

Here are a few notable examples:

 

 

Take a look at some other tweets he has retweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

Kyle Cheney’s tweet read: “WOW. Trey GOWDY addresses Trump's lawyer this AM: ‘if you have an innocent client Mr. Dowd, act like it.’”

 

The thread Conway praised in the tweet above questioned the seemingly convenient timing of Trump firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Although it’s unclear what led to this sudden onslaught against Trump, this is not the first time Conway has publicly slammed the president.

In June 2017, George Conway made headlines after he said Trump’s tweets about the Muslim travel ban were making it difficult for the Justice Department to defend his policies.

At the time, he said the president’s tweets “may make some people feel better,” but will not help the administration achieve its goal of getting the Supreme Court to rule in its favor.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



