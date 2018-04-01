New Book Claims Kellyanne Conway Is The ‘No.1 Leaker’ In White House

“So if you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” said Ronald Kessler.

Just as people were beginning to forget the damning revelations made in author Michael Wolff’s bestselling expose “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” another book about the inner workings of the chaotic and unruly administration is apparently about to be released.

Author Ronald Kessler appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” to talk about his upcoming book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” which reportedly includes some “juicy tidbits” about the Trump administration.

During the sit-down, Kessler revealed who he thinks is the biggest leaker with in the White House: President Donald Trump’s counselor and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

“If you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” he told host Jake Tapper.

Kessler also claimed Conway forgot they were on-the-record during at least one interview, where she allegedly blasted her fellow colleagues – including Trump’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus, first daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who also happens to be a senior White House adviser.

“She said the most mean, cutting and obviously untrue things about Reince and I didn't include them in the book because they were so unfair,” the author continued. “She also lit into Jared and Ivanka, saying that they leak against Steve Bannon... And I know that White House aides have seen texts that she has sent to other journalists dissing her colleagues, leaking material.”

Kessler also had some rather interesting (yet not at all surprising) things to say about the first daughter and her husband – the White House power couple dubbed as Javanka.

“In the end, Jared and Ivanka would push the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump's presidency,” the author wrote in his book. “They had no understanding of the basic fundamentals of how government works, how a campaign works, how politics works. Most of all, they had no understanding of the political consequences of their actions.”

Apparently, the two pushed for the president to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

“Jared said, well, Democrats will love that, this is a political move,” Kessler told Tapper.

Well, it was Comey’s abrupt termination that prompted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia officials.

Moreover, Javanka were also behind the appointment of short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci – “the most absurd hire in the history of the White House,” according to Kessler.

“The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game” is set to be released on Tuesday.

