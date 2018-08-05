Conway Says Obama ‘Buried’ Info Of Russia Attacks To Help Clinton Win

“This president is not burying it. I was there [last month] when the president directed his national security team to go and tell everyone what’s happening.”

On @FaceTheNation, Kellyanne Conway said evidence of Russian election interference presented to President Obama and his security team in 2016 was "buried" https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/nSdMrCk3hr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2018

President Donald Trump is known for making baseless assertions more than once and now his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, followed his footsteps and made false claims regarding the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

She appeared on “Face of Nation” where she falsely said former President Barrack Obama “buried” information about Russia attacks on the presidential election.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Conway why the president isn’t taking the Russia threat seriously and why he isn’t on the same page as his own national security team.

“This president wants to make very clear that he was not the president in 2016 when evidence of Russian interference and meddling in our democracy in 2016 was presented to that president and his security team buried [the intelligence]. Because they wanted the other person to win and, indeed, thought she would win the presidency,” she said.

Conway added, “This president is not burying it. I was there [last month] when the president directed his national security team to go and tell everyone what’s happening.”

However, with the claim the counselor once again threw a false claim and proved to be completely ignorant.

Back in 2016, the Obama administration did issue a joint statement from the Department Of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence on election security.

“The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations,” read the statement.

In fact, former Vice President Joe Biden said, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to sign on the bipartisan warning ahead of the presidential election.

The misleading and untrue answers by Conway didn’t end there as she went ahead and said that whenever Trump says “Russia hoax,” he is referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into the alleged Russia meddling and to people who claim the results of the election changed because of it.

Moreover, the counselor also defended Trump’s constant attacks on the media and journalists and said some journalists give importance to “emotion over information.”

Brennan then asked Conway about her views on the fact that the commander-in-chief’s attacks towards the media and his stance of calling the media “enemy of the people” of being an actual threat.

Unlike White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the counselor didn’t say that media is the “enemy of the people” but she rolled out another bizarre theory.

“I don't believe journalists are the enemy of the people. I think some journalists are the enemy of the relevant, and the enemy of the news you can use,” she said.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Leah Millis