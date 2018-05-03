Conway Wants Dentists, Homeless Shelters To Replace Planned Parenthood

Some of the “federally qualified health clinics” for women include dental clinics, Veterans health centers and even old age homes and homeless shelters.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has come up with a way to ensure President Donald Trump entirely defunds Planned Parenthood. Knowing his love for all things colorful, Conway presented him with a bright map of Maine.

According to Axios, Conway met with the president last week and tried to persuade him to close down all clinics of the organization that provides life-saving reproductive care to millions of American women. She then tried to explain to him, with the help of her handy infographic, how the closure of Planned Parenthood outlets would have no affect on the underserved women in the state.

She also stressed on the fact that many anti-abortion campaigners held “prayer and protest” rallies over the weekend at more than 140 Planned Parenthood clinics in the country, where demonstrators called on Trump to stop funding the abortion facilities with taxpayer money.

With the help of the map, Conway reportedly showed Trump how many other ”alternatives” women had to turn to, for their reproductive needs. The map showed there are only four Planned Parenthood locations in the entire state as compared to other 172 “federally qualified health clinics and rural clinics.” The stark comparison is apparently why Conway chose to present the map.

However, some of the “federally qualified health clinics” are quite surprising and include dental clinics, Veterans health centers and even old age homes and homeless shelters.

Some of the choice health care options in the list include the York County Shelter Program, which is a homeless shelter and addiction treatment facility; the Brewer high school clinic; Maine Meadows, “a nursing home for senior citizens and the Pemboscot Dental Center.

It’s a mystery how women would get their reproductive care from these places.

Conway discussed the topic with the president in hopes of fulfilling Trump’s campaign promise of defunding Planned Parenthood, so long as they provide abortion services.

Planned Parenthood, which is granted $50-60 million of the $286 million from the Title X program, is outraged by the prospect and argues the new measures would stop Title X recipients from even discussing abortion with their patients.

“This proposal is outrageous, and it is dangerous,” Executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Dawn Laguens said. “This is a domestic gag rule — and would be a radical departure from the way health care has operated in the United States up until now. This would prevent millions of people from getting birth control and preventive care at Planned Parenthood health centers and at the same time would force doctors and nurses to lie to their patients across the country.”

