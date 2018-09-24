Here’s Why Kellyanne Conway’s Defense Of Kavanaugh Is So Problematic

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway said, before choking as she revealed, “I’m a victim of sexual assault.”

Chief counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, revealed she is a victim of sexual assault while trying to downplay similar allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After heated testimonies from Kavanaugh (mostly) and Christine Blasey Ford in front of the Senate Judiciary committee, the White House chief counselor appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union” to discuss what she later termed as “raw partisan politics.”

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway said, before choking as she revealed, “I’m a victim of sexual assault,” to Jake Tapper.

But, in the same breath, Conway went on to put the blame (of sexual assault) on everyone’s personal conduct.

“I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or [Arizona GOP Sen.] Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct,” she added.

Tapper offered his sympathies to the clearly vulnerable White House counselor, who rarely provides any insight into her personal life.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard you talk about something personal like that, and I’m really sorry,” he said.

Tapper, then, made a very valid point of asking Conway of her immense, often dumbfounding, support of the commander-in-chief, who faces similar allegations from over 20 women; Trump calls them all liars.

“You work for a president who says all the women who accuse him are lying,” he said. “As a survivor of this ? and again I’m deeply, personally very sorry about whatever pain you’ve gone through ? but does that not make you think when you hear somebody like [Ford] or other people make allegations, does that not make you think, these women need to be heard and even if there are not corroborating witnesses ... absence of evidence is not evidence of absence?”

Conway warned Tapper — and America — to not make the “mistake” to “conflate” allegations against Kavanaugh into what happened with her or make the issue about the numerous allegations against Trump.

But that is where Conway’s “empathetic” stance for survivors of sexual abuse veers off track. The chief counselor says she feels for such victims personally, yet, she would go — like she has in the past — all out to defend alleged sexual abusers like Trump and then would not answer questions in the regard.

The allegations against Kavanaugh are definitely — if not wholly — about Trump.

The judge was chosen by the president to be seated in the country’s highest court of law and make decisions which would affect future American generations — that would include imperative issues like abortion rights.

If an alleged sexual abuser, Trump, nominates another alleged sexual abuser, Kavanaugh, for a power so great, that definitely makes the sexual assault allegations about each other, regardless of Conway’s assertion.

Ford alleged Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room, when they were teenagers. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Kavanaugh and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations but Ford was not the only woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

After Ford was identified as the woman who first anonymously accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during their high school days, two more women came forward alleging the SCOTUS nominee had not changed much when he joined Yale.

Kavanaugh’s former classmate at Yale, Deborah Ramirez, alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during the academic year 1983-1984. Ramirez is now 53 and works for a group that supports domestic violence victims.

Ramirez told the New Yorker she was invited by a friend on the women’s soccer team to a dorm party at Yale’s old Campus. The group decided to play a drinking game together and Ramirez said she was chosen repeatedly to drink and quickly became intoxicated. She recalled that at one time a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction and then another student exposed himself to her.

She now claims it was Kavanaugh, who “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

She said the other student laughed at her confusion and one encouraged her to “kiss it.” She said she pushed the man away, inadvertently touching him in the process. Ramirez, who is Catholic, said she “was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.”

“Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

Julie Swetnick, a third accuser, said she was present at a number of parties attended by Kavanaugh and his longtime buddy, Judge, where the two made women “lose their inhibitions” by drugging them or piling them with alcohol, so they could be gang-raped. A fourth, anonymous, accuser claimed Kavanaugh physically assaulted her in 1998 while he was drunk.

While Conway tried to separate the allegations against the two men, Kavanaugh’s defense of those allegations came right out of Trump’s playbook.

Initially when Ford came out with the sexual assault allegations, Conway insisted she should be heard and “not be ignored or insulted,” however, after Ramirez, Trumps’ chief counsel said the accusations felt like “a vast left-wing conspiracy."

She also claimed the victims (and perpetrators) are believed — or not — on the basis of their political affiliations.

“Jake, they should all be heard, and they should be heard in courts of law,” Conway said. “They should be heard in depositions. They should be heard in proceedings. Those who can prosecute, those who have civil and/or criminal causes of action, should pursue that. But we do treat people differently who are either the victims or the perpetrators of this based on their politics now and based on their gender.”

“That is a huge mistake. America, it’s a huge mistake,” she added.

If that is the case, would it not also ring true for Conway, who for all her claims of a “partisan” sham, has been, even if not directly, discrediting Ford’s testimony, even as an investigation is still impending into her very serious allegations?

During the interview she said that it was unfair to treat the allegations against Kavanaugh like the ones against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby or even former President Bill Clinton.

For someone who claims it a “huge mistake” to give into their political leanings, Conway sure has a damning history of supporting alleged sexual abusers.

