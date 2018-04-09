Kellyanne Conway's Husband Rebukes Trump's Complaints About FBI

President Donald Trump seems to think that the FBI search of his lawyer's home and offices violates attorney-client privilege. George Conway set him straight.

George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway (who serves as Counselor to President Donald Trump), had a surprising yet appropriate response to a tweet made by the commander-in-chief on Tuesday morning.

Responding to reports on Monday in which Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was the subject of an FBI search of his home and offices, the president remarked in troubling terms his displeasure about the incident.

“I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys,” Trump said to reporters after the search made headlines. “Good man. And it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt.”

Trump also said that the search was “an attack on our country.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted out that the investigation was a “total witch hunt,” and that it violated attorney-client privilege. But George Conway responded to the latter complaint by simply sending out a link to the United States Department of Justice website that details the means and limits investigators can go to in order to obtain evidence.

It's unclear if Conway sent out the tweet with his wife's knowledge or not. In either circumstance, it doesn't bode well for the president's ego to see the husband of his counsel issuing tweets critical of his statements.

We should be skeptical of comparing a legal FBI search — one that is separate from the investigation looking into the Trump administration’s own possible misdeeds — as an attack or a break-in, as the president has implied it to be. The entire ordeal is certainly troubling for Trump, who may worry that the investigation into Cohen might yield more evidence of impropriety or embarrassment, but the seizure of evidence was legitimate, and as George Conway demonstrates, carried out under a set of very strict rules and procedures.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Conway has tweeted unsavory opinions about his wife’s boss. In March, Conway sent many disparaging tweets and retweets that were highly critical of the president and his governing style. He subsequently deleted those tweets.

At every turn of this investigation, whenever a development occurs that he dislikes, Trump has called it a “witch hunt” or otherwise sought to discredit the Russia inquiry’s legitimacy. But as members of his own party are beginning to realize — including individuals like Conway — Trump is wrong. The investigation must go on, unimpeded, and every effort by Trump to quell its findings must be rejected in the days ahead.