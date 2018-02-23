Kentucky Lawmaker Gives Up NRA Rating To Join Anti-Gun Movement

“I have always been a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment and I will continue to be, but the time has come for common sense action,” said Rep. Harris.

A state representative from rural Kentucky, Rep. Chris Harris professed that he had had a “change of heart” after the Parkland shooting and now supports “common-sense gun control.”

Harris is a bit of departure from the Democratic Party, in which most members are strong proponents of restricting gun rights. But, Harris represents Pike County, Kentucky, where Donald Trump bagged more than 80 percent votes. Pike County hosted a vile “gun blessing ceremony” in response to increased calls for gun control. Harris himself has an A rating from the NRA.

However, he now announced he had a change of heart, that could make the NRA renounce his rating.

“A lot of people give things up for Lent. I’m giving up my NRA rating,” he said.

The move was prompted by the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives, another senseless killing and one most Americans know will probably not be the last, with the current absence of gun control. Harris decried the “prayers without action” approach that many lawmakers take in the wake of such incidents, lamenting that no serious action was taken to prevent such an incident.

“We do nothing to try to minimize these ever-escalating mass shootings with their ever-escalating death tolls. We offer our prayers and we talk about our faith but we do not act. Without action, without good works, our faith and our prayers are dead,” he said.

Harris, it seems, has begun to work on the action part. He is co-sponsoring a bill that would put an end to Kentucky’s practice of auctioning off murder weapons. Under this law, a gun that was fired in a Kentucky school will again find its way into eager hands.

Harris’ change of heart and his efforts are becoming a part of the nation-wide gun-control movement being steered by the survivors of the many shootings in America.

