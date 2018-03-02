Kenyan Doctors Put Wrong Patient Under Brain Surgery

Staff members were suspended after they performed brain surgery for a blood clot on the wrong patient. Now, doctors are saying that the action was unjust.

Imagine waking up on a hospital bed and being told you got a brain surgery that you didn’t need. That was the reality for a patient in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the BBC, hospital staff have been suspended after performing brain surgery on the wrong patient.

The hospital in question, Kenyatta National Hospital, has been in the news regularly lately. Recently, the health minister pushed for an investigation after allegations of sexual abuse against mothers in the hospital emerged. Now, regulators want a report about the brain surgery mix-up, as they vow to hold a hearing about the incident.

A patient was scheduled to go under the knife for a blood clot on the brain. But it wasn’t until “hours into the surgery” that doctors realized that the patient they had been operating on had no blood clot.

As the victim now recovers, hospital CEO Lily Koros, has suspended everyone involved in this incident, saying that the hospital “deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.”

But according to the hospital’s other doctors, their colleagues' suspension over this mistake is not justified. After all, they told reporters, the person who put the identification tag on the wrong patient is the one who should be punished.

Regardless of who’s to blame for this horrific incident, it’s clear that the patient who endured the wrong surgery and their family are the ones who might soon be demanding an investigation into this matter.