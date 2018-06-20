GOP Congressman Bizarrely Defends Chain-Link Fences For Migrant Kids

“There’s nothing inhumane about a chain-link fence ― if it is then every ballpark in America is inhumane,” said GOP Congressman Kevin Cramer.

President Donald Trump’s cruel anti-immigration policy separating children from parents was condemned worldwide. Children were kept in immigration detention cages. A teenager had to literally teach other kids at her facility to change diapers because a 4-year-old girl who she didn’t even know was placed with her inside the cage after being separated from her aunty.

These appalling policies were inhumane to everyone except the heartless Trump administration and its toadies supporting the POTUS’ infuriating decision.

North Dakota's GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer soft-pedaled how the Trump administration imprisoned kids in cages. In fact, he voiced support for the cages where the government is keeping migrant children, claiming they are just like playgrounds and ballparks.

Cramer made these bizarre comments appearing on a North Dakota’s KTGO radio station. “By the way, chain-link fences are around playgrounds all over America,” said the GOP senate candidate on KTGO’s “What’s on Your Mind” show.

He added that he supported policies that would “keep the families together” in detention facilities. He called the detention facilities “humane.”

He furthered his merciless attitude on another radio show, when a caller asked him if he had the chance to listen to the audio of children crying inside detention centers after being separated from their families.

"I think link fences is irrelevant to the crying of children," Cramer responded. "My commentary is on the chain-link fence. There's all this hoopla, because I think there are people on the left who clearly want the country to fail at this. And they would like the chain-link fence, they called it 'dog cages.' Well, chain-link fence has been used to, as I said, to protect children from predators on playgrounds, baseball diamonds, all kinds of sports courts and whatnot."

Cramer made both these absurd comments before President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop family separations at the U.S. border for an indefinite time.

More than 2,000 children were separated from their families at the border because of the current administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

