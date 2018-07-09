Historian Shuts Down D'Souza Who Said The Left Is Working Against Him

“I'm a professional historian who follows and is followed by other professional historians… They're all laughing at you not because of some vast left-wing conspiracy, but because this is hysterical.”

In June, Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative writer and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to a campaign election law felony, was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The conservative pundit recently tweeted a link to his book titled, “Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party.”

The link was tweeted along with a caption that read, “The left is assembling a team of historians to attack my work. Join the fun & find out what scares them so much.”

However, a professional historian, Kevin M. Kruse, was quick to correct him and give him a reality check.

The left is assembling a team of historians to attack my work. Join the fun & find out what scares them so much https://t.co/UfmERPZ2QI — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 9, 2018

As soon as he tweeted, a user pointed him out and suggested the “assembling a team of historians” claim in D'Souza’s tweet is actually a couple of people quote tweeting him.

However, he didn’t back off and suggested he looked at Kruse’s twitter feed to see that “there is a whole group” of historians, who according to him are, against him.

That is when Kruse jumped in and schooled D'Souza.

“I'm a professional historian who follows and is followed by other professional historians on Twitter. They're all laughing at you not because of some vast left-wing conspiracy, but because this is hysterical,” he wrote.

D'Souza then replied to Kruse’s tweet and said he is part of that team of historians who are attacking his work.

“You’re part of a gaggle of leftists who congratulate each other in the feeble hope that mutual backscratching produces the illusion of truth,” wrote the conservative pundit.

The historian once again replied and proved that it was D'Souza who was actually delusional.

He tweeted a series of pictures of an incident covered by Young America's Foundation, a conservative youth organization.

In the screenshots, there was an audio clipping of an incident when D'Souza shut down a student who confronted him and called him “ignorant” and “shallow.”

Another picture showed a link to an article on the same incident along with a caption that said “Next time a leftist student wants to call someone a hack, he might reconsider targeting one of the Conservative Movement’s most renowned writers, scholar and public intellectuals, @DineshDSouza.”

After getting the reality check, D'Souza vanished from the thread and didn’t reply to the historians tweet.

It is appalling to see how conservatives casually believe that there is a whole left-wing network who is “working against them,” however, they fail to see where they are wrong.

D’Souza is known for some pretty vile things.

He is a conservative firebrand who earlier this year was caught mocking Parkland high schoolers who survived a school shooting. In 2014, he violated a campaign finance law that limits how much money a person can raise for a candidate, and how they can go about doing so. Rules on this are clear-cut, and D’Souza clearly stepped over the line — a point which he admitted to in his sentencing.

In another incident, he lent his praise to Adolf Hitler and suggested maybe he wasn’t as bad as people made him out to be. He is also a known racist.

D’Souza, who actually defends white supremacy and racist ideology in his latest book and states “Democrats are the ones killing America by turning it into a massive nanny state modeled on the Southern plantation system,” is no doubt highly delusional who definitely needed a reality check.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Getty Images