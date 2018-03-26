Killer Mike Claims NRA Interview Was Misused

The rapper's interview with the NRA was released during the nationwide March For Our Lives. After fielding criticism, he issued an apology on Instagram.

Rapper Killer Mike apologized for an interview he conducted with NRATV, which aired during Saturday’s March For Our Lives and was framed as criticism of the nationwide demonstration.

The artist sat down with NRA host Colion Noir a week before the protest, but NRATV broadcast the segment, which Killer Mike said was intended to focus on supporting black gun ownership, during the march. A backlash on public media ensued, and the artist issued an apology the day after the interview ran.

In two videos posted Sunday on Instagram, the rapper walked back his initial defense of the segment. He called himself an “ally and advocate” for youth organizers and said it was not intended to attack the demonstration.

“It was not in contrast to your march,” he said. “It was done well a week before your march. It should never have been used in contrast to your march, and I think it’s wrong. To the young people that worked tirelessly to organize: I’m sorry that adults chose to do this.”

The artist emphasized during the interview that he was seeking to publicize the disparity in acceptance of black and white gun ownership in the country and to draw attention to what he felt was the necessity of self-defense for many black individuals.

2 things i need to say. pic.twitter.com/q8GrxQeWPs — el-p (@therealelp) March 26, 2018

“My daughter goes to Savannah State University. There was also a shooting on that campus. Talked to my wife and daughter after that, the decision was we’re gonna go to Savannah, she’s gonna get a gun and train more,” he said.

He also emphasized that he felt a disconnect between the causes that liberals advocate for, appearing to advocate for a more intersectional movement — although this argument was a bit unclear because of his advocacy for black gun ownership.

“People are accusing you of being a lackey of the NRA. Well you’re a lackey of the progressive movement because you have never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do,” he states. He later continues to say “A football player just got shot by an armed white man for a traffic argument. A black teenager got shot by an armed white man in a gas station cuz he had played his music loud. Where were you then?”

The message doesn't resonate on the organization's network that's against black legal gun ownership...given the NRA's history. You can't reconcile that. And he can't walk it back. pic.twitter.com/OttnF4jhHT — Mr. Random (@DaVonTooMuch) March 26, 2018

Fellow artist El-P said while he disagreed with Killer Mike’s statements, he knew that he had good intentions and wanted to improve the world.

The video is not just controversial because of its timing. Killer Mike expressed views that challenge popular liberalism, particularly on the issue of guns. While claiming to be focused on black gun ownership, he deviates from the topic of discussion and incorporates a slew of issues and positions, some of which feel like conservative tropes.

For example, he says, "We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don't get a trophy. In real life, the cops don't come on time." While the latter part of this statement is true, its grouping with the claim about people getting trophies veers decisively toward a discourse in which liberals are called snowflakes.

But the release date appears as a manipulative move by the NRA to make the interview more incendiary than intended. The artist said he was trying to complicate the public discussion and challenge some of its assumptions, not criticize the youth-led march. By releasing it during the nationwide protest, the NRA exacerbated Killer Mike’s depiction as an opponent of student advocacy.

By publishing the video at a time sure to evoke public backlash, the NRA likely managed to maximize its publicity and retain a prominent, if divisive, position in public debate. But the decision to do so emphasizes how the NRA uses public outrage in the discussion about gun control and gun rights.

