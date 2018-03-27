There Is A ‘Strong Possibility’ Kim Jong Un Is In China

The rumored visit comes weeks before a potential meeting between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump.

Reports suggest there is a “strong possibility” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in China.

A CNN source revealed the presence of excessive security in Beijing and the sighting of Kim’s heavily armored family train indicate the Korean leader maybe visiting the Chinese capital. The train only carries Kim or his family members.

According to reports there is a possibility high-level associates and official from Pyongyang are also present in the city for talks.

Both Kim’s father and grandfather used the same train when they visited their allies in China and Russia. The last trip was made in the armored train by Kim Jon II to Russia, months before his death.

The visit comes weeks before a potential meeting between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump after a South-Korean delegation convinced Kim to invite Trump for a meeting. However, there was not a peep about a visit to China.

Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the usual place of stay for North Korean leader, is also heavily protected by security officials. Reportedly, press is not allowed near the premises. Traffic was also obstructed in parts surrounding the guesthouse due to a passing motorcade.

The guesthouse has previously been used to hold six-party talks in the George W. Bush era in a failed attempt to convince North Korea to give up their nuclear weapons.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied the reports claiming they are “not aware of the situation.”

The meeting holds significance because Kim has not met any state heads ever since he took over his father as the leader of North Korea in 2011. China has been facing US pressure to influence Pyongyang since 90 percent of North Korea’s imports are Chinese. However, the relationship between China and North Korea has been strained ever since Kim axed a number of top officials close to China, including his own uncle, Jang Song Thaek.

South Korean government, who is soon to meet with Kim in a summit meeting, has also said they cannot confirm whether Kim is present in Beijing. Although, a senior South Korean official told the press that “if” Kim is indeed holding talks in China, it would be a positive sign that Beijing and Pyongyang are working towards mending severed ties.

White House spokesperson Raj Shah has also denied reports regarding Kim’s China visit. When asked about the visit, Shah replied, “We don't know if they're necessarily true.” Commenting on the potential Trump-Kim meeting, he said, “The White House was looking forward to a potential summit some months in advance."

Sources also suggest the North Korean invitation for a meeting with Trump was a verbal agreement on Kim’s behalf but the North Korean leader was surprised by the formal announcements made by South Korea and the United States.

