Trump Meets With Kim Kardashian After Insulting Her Looks For Years

Trump, who met with Kim Kardashian to discuss pardon for a great-grandmother serving life sentence, has a history of targeting the reality TV star over her looks.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

In a move that appears to have stunned people across the country, two reality TV stars with no political experience whatsoever recently met at the White House to confer about criminal justice system – because that’s exactly the kind of world we are living in now.

Taking time out from slamming Attorney General Jeff Sessions and making the Roseanne Barr controversy all about himself, President Donald welcomed Kim Kardashian in the Oval Office to discuss prison reform and sentencing, as he confirmed in a tweet.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had been reportedly working with first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, to obtain presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson – a great-grandmother who was convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering. Although her offenses were non-violent, she was jailed for life without parole.

At her trial, the now-63-year-old admitted to passing on coded messages but said she never sold drugs or made drug deals. Johnson has now spent more than two decades in prison, during which she went through a divorce, one of her sons was killed and her home was foreclosed.

The actress began working on Johnson’s case in Oct. 2017 after finding out about her case on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you ????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

While Kardashian has gotten more involved in social justice reform over the last year, it is important to mention this is not the first time she has crossed path the commander-in-chief.

As the Daily Beast pointed out, Trump, a self-confessed groper, has a long and disturbing history of hurling sexist insults at the reality TV actress. For instance, in a 2013 interview with radio host Howard Stern, the real estate openly fat-shamed Kardashian.

“Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat ass? Absolutely,” he said at the time. “At the word ‘Kim’ they’d say, ‘Wow, I don’t wanna go out with her.’”

After Kardashian got pregnant, Trump told a reporter “she’s gotten a little bit large. I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”

Almost a year later, he called her body “record setting.”

“In the old days, they’d say she’s got a bad body,” Trump told Stern.

Moreover, back in 2009, Trump called Khloe Kardashian “a fat piglet” and “the ugly Kardashian” after firing her from the “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Although it’s unclear if the meeting was actually successful, social media users definitely had a lot of thoughts about it.

I don’t know what kind of kidney operation it was but Melania Trump now looks like Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/3ew4Nnr2X6 — Lammert de Bruin (@lammert) May 31, 2018

“So, here’s the pitch. It’s a fish out of water story but get this, he’s the president and we have Donald Trump play him. And then, here’s the kicker we have Kim Kardashian play his sassy but still incompetent Chief of staff. It’s like Veep meets The Purge.” pic.twitter.com/3EO9V87vAL — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 30, 2018

Trump met with Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform.

Sounds like a great @CAH Cards Against humanity.

Instead it’s something that really happened, on earth.

Next up, Trump meets with PewdiePie to discuss North Korean diplomacy. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) May 31, 2018

Pleased to see @KimKardashian use her voice to promote justice reform.

Glad to see it's a focus of @realDonaldTrump's administration.



I also am very confused by my world right now and think I need a drink. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) May 31, 2018

People appear to be forgetting that last year Kardashian not only announced her support for Cyntoia Brown – a sex-trafficking victim serving a life sentence for murdering a man who allegedly raped her and solicited her for prostitution – she even enlisted her legal team to help her case.

I don’t know why everyone is making such a big deal about @KimKardashian meeting with Trump. If you haven’t been paying attention, the Kardashians are actually very liberal in politics with their work with Planned Parenthood. We should be encouraging this. — Josh Wolford???? (@josh_wolford) May 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Kardashian also took to Twitter to comment on her recent meeting.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

