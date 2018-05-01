Kim Kardashian Working With Ivanka, Jared To Pardon A Drug Convict

“Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope.”

Kim Kardashian & Jared Kushner have spoken over the phone about a possible pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian retained several attorneys to help Johnson. https://t.co/A6dNCda3c7 — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) May 2, 2018

Reality television actress Kim Kardashian is reportedly working with President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, and senior adviser Jared Kushner to pardon a drug convict who was jailed for life without parole.

Alice Marie Johnson, who is now 63, was arrested in 1993 and four years later she was convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering. Although her offenses were non-violent, she was jailed for life without parole.

At her trial, she admitted to passing on coded messages but said she never sold drugs or made drug deals. Johnson has now spent more than two decades in prison.

During this time, she suffered great losses. She went through a divorce, one of her sons was killed and her home was foreclosed.

She is imprisoned at t the Aliceville federal correction institution in Alabama.

However, now, her case is on Trump’s desk for a review and she could be freed – thanks to Kardashian.

The actress began working on Johnson’s case since Oct. 2017 after she shared a video of Johnson and said, “This is so unfair…”

According to representative, she has “been in communication with the White House and is working to bring Johnson’s case to the president’s desk.”

This is the second time Johnson is hoping to receive clemency. In 2015, she made an appeal to former President Barrack Obama but her appeal was denied.

Disappointed by the decision, she told Huffington Post at that time, “I did do something wrong. But this [was] a bad choice in my life that has cost me my life.”

Johnson lauded Kardashian’s efforts and expressed gratitude in a letter.

“Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope,” read the message.

Johnson isn’t the only one Kardashian is helping.

She is also working to free Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessean woman who was sentenced to sixty years for murdering a man who used her as a sex slave.

“The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown” tweeted Kardashian.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Eduardo Munoz