Rapper Jin Gates Booted Off JetBlue For Being ‘Asian With Tattoos’

Racism is in the air, thanks to JetBlue Airways.

Korean-American rapper Jin Gates took to Instagram to recount an unsavory incident that happened to him while he was traveling to perform in Minnesota. Apparently, the flight attendant in his plane did not feel comfortable around him.

Gates filmed himself inside the JetBlue plane while he was being escorted out and apologized to all the Minnesotans who were disappointed by the fact he would not be able to make it to the concert.

“Minnesota, I’m sorry not my fault... @JetBlue DONT LIKE ASIAN WITH TATTOOS,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to the rapper, he got booted from the plane because a flight attendant said “she don’t feel safe on the plane with us.” The video shows Gates, who is being led by the security staff out of the plane, putting up no resistance and being respectful to the plane staff.

According to the rapper, the supervisor even asked the other passengers in the plane whether he had caused a disturbance or been disrespectful.

“All the passengers said I did nothing wrong!” wrote Gates.

The incident took place last week but has just now gained traction on social media. Many disappointed fans expressed their regret for his treatment by JetBlue and showed their support.

“WTF MAN? We are in 2018 actually and there are still so many stupid people,” said one fan on Instagram.

“The flight attendant felt uncomfortable with this man appearance. And got him kicked off the plan. This is completely wrong. @JetBlue needs to treat customers with more respect and fairly. This was #discrimination without a doubt,” one user wrote on Twitter.

JetBlue has not yet responded to the incident. However, this isn’t the first time the airline has come under fire for mistreating its passenger.

In 2016, the airline told a passenger to change her shorts in order to board the flight, citing her clothing choice was inappropriate. It also once sent a wrong 5-year-old boy to meet his mother at the airport and even mistakenly swapped their passports.

