Opposition Party Uses Tear Gas To Disrupt Parliament Vote In Kosovo

Tear gas was used by opposition party members to disrupt a vote that would cede 30 square miles to a neighboring nation. Lawmakers quickly condemned the action.

Many people may consider the job description of a national lawmaker to be dull, full of boring meetings and uneventful votes in legislative chambers. That wasn’t the case this week in Kosovo.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in that nation's aligned with the Self-Determination Movement party set off tear gas as a vote was set to commence, forcing 100 members of parliament to evacuate.

The lawmaking body was set to approve a deal between Kosovo and Montenegro, which would have ceded approximately 30 square miles to the neighboring nation. The deal is a necessary condition for Kosovo to gain acceptance into the European Union.

Membership in the EU would allow citizens of Kosovo to travel throughout much of Europe without the need of a visa.

Negotiations for resolving the border dispute have been going on since 2011. Violence in Kosovo's parliament has been used in the past to disrupt previous votes like these. The opposition party also set off tear gas in the chamber during a similar discussion on the subject and other policies in 2016, for instance.

The U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Greg Delawie, was quick to condemn the use of gas Wednesday.

I would urge MPs to vote yes on the Border Demarcation Agreement. I encourage them to vote yes for Europe. I encourage them to vote yes for progress for #Kosovo. This issue has tied things up for too long now. It is time for Kosovo to move forward. https://t.co/qh0GZiDhPP pic.twitter.com/lpnFdPGQDi — Amb. Greg Delawie (@USAmbKosovo) March 21, 2018

Speaker Kadri Veseli was steadfast in stating that the vote would move forward. “We will not give up to violence and populism,” he said. “This approval will serve to reinforce the sovereignty of our country and will unblock our path towards European Integration.”

Some Kosovars may be upset with the legislation, especially if they believe it to be abhorrently against the interests of the people. But using violence rather than reason to attempt to disrupt democracy is not a proper means to reach their end.

The opposition party endangered people’s lives in trying to stall a vote. That sort of tactic deserves condemnation, not appreciation, from the people of Kosovo and beyond.