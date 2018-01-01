Mall Cop Wrestles Black Teen To the Ground, Crushes Her

As the girl struggled to get away, the guards threw his body on top of her and bore down with his weight on her chest so she couldn’t get up again.

A mall cop became much too violent when dealing with a black teenage girl who was accused of shoplifting from a Kroger grocery store in Toledo, Ohio.

The 16-year-old girl and one another juvenile were apparently tried to lift “miscellaneous items” from the store when they were confronted by the security guard, 32-year-old Tom Clingo. When he approached, one of the teens reportedly fled but the girl was grabbed by Gringo.

According to a cell phone footage posted on Facebook, what followed was an extended bit of wrestling between the guard and the teenagers, which has sparked debate about needless use of excessive force.

It starts with the guard trying to drag away the girl while another man tried to grab her back. As the girl struggled to get away, Clingo threw his body on top of her, slamming her on to the ground and bearing down with his weight on her chest so she couldn’t get up again. The girl was seen kicking her legs weakly as Gringo held her to the floor in a chokehold. The violent confrontation lasted for five minutes while the mall cop waited for the Toledo police officers to show up. During that time, he also hit the girl multiple times and the girl hit back.

Throughout the distressing incident, a crowd of at least 10 people gathered around the two struggling people, reacting to the guard’s forceful hold on the teen.

“Tell him to get off her,” one shopper yelled while another said, “He thinks that’s his job? To handle a little girl like that? Are you crazy?”

Some even talked about coming forward and getting the guard off the girl but another man stopped them claiming Clingo was a “plain clothes off-duty police officer and it ain’t worth the charges.”

The man also advised “overseeing” the situation but not touching the guard.

That shopper was mistaken. Clingo is not affiliated with the Toledo Police Department. He is only a mall cop.

A while later the police arrived and helped the young girl stand up on shaky legs. Clingo then pointed towards a man who had told the others to get the guard off the girl and said, “Hey officer, get this guy too.”

The teen got medical attention for sustaining injuries during the brawl. Clingo also sustained bruises on his arms.

Toledo Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney said the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery. He said she would have been just charged with theft if she hadn’t made efforts to get away from the guard.

However, the grown man who brutally attacked her was not charged with any crime.

He also clarified that Clingo did not work for the police force and only worked for Kroger.

“It’s important to note that this was not a Toledo police officer and is in no way affiliated with the department,” said Sgt. Toney. “If people were upset with the manner in which he acted, they should contact Kroger, I suppose.”

Clingo, on the other hand, has redirected all questions to the police department saying Kroger has instructed him to do so.

Meanwhile, the video on Facebook has generated over 160,000 views and shared by over 3,800 times. Some people defended the man’s actions claiming he was in the right for restraining the teen. However, most others said his tactics were much too violent.

“If you need to hurt somebody for something of Harley no value you have them on camera make sure you put a picture of her up in the office of the storm if she comes back and get her for trespassing you called the police no need to hurt a person over something so little,” said Facebook user Andrew Stearns.

“I would've kicked dude in the face. Just like that and took my charge cuz he is a racist pig with a head the size of the globe, all because he's a rent a cop. I swear that would not have been my child. Im glad ppl were there to witness it and no idgaf about the little shoplifting. The way he was handling her was excessive, and there were plenty of ways to apprehend the young lady,” said another angry Facebook user Isaac Pullen.

Even if the girl did try to steal something, body slamming her to the ground and then crushing her with one’s body weight is not the way to restrain a person for shoplifting. It’s no surprise the girl struggled with a grown man’s weight on top of her.

The right way to stop a shoplifter is to observe them constantly while they are in the store. Hiding merchandize is not a crime but not paying for them is. If the person leaves the store without paying for the thing, the security is supposed to follow them, calmly confront them and tell them they have been seen. They should then ask for an explanation, take them back to the store and hold them until the cops arrive. Use of excessive force is considered unlawful practice.

However, it doesn’t seem like all the rules were followed in the Kroger case from the video — certainly not the one about the use of excessive force.

Videos of excessive abuse have been making headlines increasingly since the past few years and almost all of them show a white cop or security personnel abusing a person of color, usually a black person, whether or not they actually committed a crime or not. This is an issue of racism and racial profiling. Switch the black person with a white one and the outcome is sure to be very different and much less violent.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Pixabay