Did Failed Kushner Meeting With Qatar Lead To Support Of Embargo?

Charles Kushner, father to Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, met with Qatari officials in April of 2017. A business deal fell through between both parties.

Did a meeting between Qatari emissaries and Charles Kushner, father to one of President Donald Trump’s principal advisers (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner, result in the administration taking a firm stance against that nation?

The elder Kushner, representing his family’s company, met with Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi in April of 2017 to discuss possible investments in a property in New York City. Kushner Companies owes a large debt, set to come due in 2019, on property at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and the nation of Qatar had tentatively agreed to provide a loan to the Kushners for $500 million.

That deal fell through, however, after Qatar expressed concerns over potential conflicts of interest between the Kushners and the Trump administration.

Not long after in June, Trump tweeted out his support for an embargo on Qatar.

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

The timing of the tweets are very suspicious, especially considering that Charles Kushner was reportedly “crushed” about Qatar backing out of its investment of his company.

Someone is lying. Tom Barrack, a Trump friend, said Charles Kushner was "crushed" when Qatar pulled out of deal to finance 666 Fifth Ave to avoid conflict of interest. But Kushner says he pulled out to avoid conflict of interest.



Why even have this previously undisclosed mtg? https://t.co/MDdnz61NvL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 19, 2018

The older Kushner maintains it was he who backed out of the deal. “Before the meeting, Kushner Companies had decided that it was not going to accept sovereign wealth fund investments,” he said. “We informed the Qatar representatives of our decision and they agreed. Even if they were there ready to wire the money, we would not have taken it.”

Yet that flies in the face of other evidence, reportedly collected by Qatar itself, they say shows that Jared Kushner and others schemed against the nation, alongside the United Arab Emirates, to impose the embargo. Qatar had planned to pass that information on to special counsel Robert Mueller, but decided against it at the last minute lest they suffer further retaliatory action from the Trump administration.

It’s definitely worth pondering whether the Kushners were seeking revenge against Qatari officials. Hopefully, the investigation headed by Mueller, which is supposedly looking at Kushner’s business dealings, will take this meeting into account as well, and make a reasoned determination over whether anything improper occurred between Kushner, the president, and Qatar.