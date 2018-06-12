Kushner Is Pushing Trump To Pardon More People – And Sessions Hates It

“They’re going to be pardoning a lot of people—pardons that even Obama wouldn’t do,” a source close to Jared Kushner told the Vanity Fair.

The rift between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to be widening with each passing day.

After pardoning a couple of racist, corrupt and xenophobic men, the commander-in-chief showed some actual kindness and granted clemency to African-American great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life sentence for a non-violent, first-time drug offense.

The decision, which was met with praise and applause, came after reality TV star Kim Kardashian met with Trump at the White House to discuss the case and confer about criminal justice system. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had reportedly been working with first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, to have Johnson’s prison sentence commuted.

According to the Vanity Fair, the president was so surprised by the positive news coverage of Johnson’s pardon that he might grant clemency to few more convicts.

Apparently, Kardashian compiled a list of names, reportedly hip-hop artists serving unjust prison sentences, and gave it to Trump son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is now working with CNN’s Van Jones on prison reforms and encouraging the president to release some imprisoned celebrities – much to the chagrin of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“They’re going to be pardoning a lot of people—pardons that even Obama wouldn’t do,” a source close to Kushner told the publication.

While it may be a good PR move for the Trump administration that only makes headlines for its cruel and unfair policies, Session does not appear to be happy with the budding friendship between Kushner and Jones. He is also reportedly angry at Kushner allegedly pushing the president to use his constitutional clemency powers.

“He hate, hate, hates it,” revealed a source familiar with the matter.

Now that his security clearance has been restored, Kushner is reportedly seeking a more prominent role in Trump’s White House.

“Jared and I have 99 problems but prison ain’t one,” Jones said of his new-found alliance with the senior adviser. “I’ve found him to be effective, straightforward, and dogged.”

Well, as infuriated as he might be, Sessions can’t do much to stop Trump from pardoning anyone.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Joshua Roberts