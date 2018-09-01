Store In Kuwait Sticks Googly Eyes On Fish To Make Them Look Fresh

“Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes,” advised an online user after salesmen were caught sticking googly eyes on fish to make them look fresh.

Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)

via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw. pic.twitter.com/CcPa73fDQh — Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) September 1, 2018

If you have ever wondered how far salesmen can go to market their product, look no further.

A store in Kuwait has reportedly been shut down after the owners were caught sticking googly eyes on fish in a desperate attempt to make them look fresher.

A local newspaper, Al Bayan, took to Twitter to share the hilarious photos of the mind-boggling creativeness of the salesmen, who apparently thought they could get away with fooling people like this.

The pictures posted online showed the plastic eye slipping off the fish, revealing a much paler eye underneath.

Social media users shared their disbelief about the bizarre episode. However, the responses varied as people didn’t know whether to laugh or be angry about the owners’ insane determination to get their product sold.

my strongest-held belief is that extremely creative crimes that don't involve maiming another person should be allowed https://t.co/LJlW3oR11F — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 1, 2018

I feel like this should be allowed out of sheer ballsiness. — coffee stout wench (@spewingllamas) September 2, 2018

The intersection of people who know enough about fish to look at their eyes to judge freshness and people who would be tricked by googly eyes can't possibly be very large? — Old School Gamer (@OldSchoolGamerP) September 1, 2018

Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. https://t.co/hW50lwpwCz — Matthew Dalby, PhD (@MatthewJDalby) September 1, 2018

Well this certainly looks fishy. I hope they go to court and are found gill-ty. https://t.co/aB3fh871WE — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) September 1, 2018

Me: "Hello, fresh fish."



Fresh fish takes off googly eyes, revealing it to be OLD FISH.



Old Fish: "Haha, it was me all along!" https://t.co/xRJTdzfbX2 — Marc All as Read (@Marcprice21) September 1, 2018

The matter might appear amusing, but it really is no joke duping people into buying unhygienic, stale food just for the sake of making some money. There should be a standardized system of monitoring public eateries, grocery shops and meat shops to ensure they provide food safe for consumption.

In theory, people should eat more seafood as it provides range of health benefits from being a source of low-fat protein to being high in good Omega-3.

However, the deceitful practice of selling substandard seafood is a common scam at both the retail and restaurant level in many countries

For instance, many sushi places in America exploit their customers by charging higher prices for “wild caught” seafood which are also possibly drugged. So, basically, customers are paying premium prices for produces that are nowhere near what they desired.

There’s a very thin line between effectively marketing your product and making a fool out of people and the case in question goes to show how resorting to duplicitous behavior gets one in trouble sooner or later.

