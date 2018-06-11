Kuwaiti TV Presenter Fired Over Her Choice Of Dress During Holy Month

Amal al-Awadhi was left shocked as she learnt she had been fired from a show she had been hosting during the month of Ramadan.

بسبب هذا الزي تم ايقاف الفنانه #امل_العوضي عن التقديم بتلفزيون الكويت



برأيكم: هل تستحق الايقاف؟ pic.twitter.com/iAOs7rC4xt — ديوان الكويت 🇰🇼 (@aldew3n_q8) June 10, 2018

A woman presenter in Kuwait has been fired from a television program after people complained about her "inappropriate" dress on social media.

Actress and host Amal al-Awadhi was left shocked as she learnt she had been fired from a show she had been hosting a week earlier.

The decision was so sudden that the Ministry of Information didn't even state the exact reason as to why she was fired. But the local media reported the likely cause of her suspension was a white dress (pictured in the tweet above) she wore during the show a few days ago.

Al Arabiya reports the host responded to the decision in Snapchat videos, in which al-Awadhi claimed she was left shocked after she heard someone ordering to stop her show from airing just two minutes before the live transmission ended.

"I heard someone saying, 'take Amal Al Awadhi off air now, or I'll shut down the channel," she says in a video, according to the translation by StepFeed.

Al-Awadhi added she failed to understand the reason behind her suspension because she had been extra careful about her choice of clothes since it was the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Because my show was airing during Ramadan, I was extra cautious about not going against any of our traditions, I took care of what I wore and how I spoke," she added.

Kuwait is a Muslim-majority Persian Gulf country where, however, unlike Saudi Arabian women, Kuwaiti women are also sometimes seen in western clothes. Yet, rules pertaining to dress and code of conduct seem to be stringent for television.

For instance, in May, a female host on state-run Kuwait Television was suspended after she told a male colleague he was "already handsome."

Read More Kuwaiti TV Presenter Suspended For Calling Colleague 'Handsome' On Air

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay