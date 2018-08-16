Teen Dies After Jumping In Water To Save Drowning Mother And Son

“Even though Kyle an only child was only 16 he was able to leave an imprint in so many of our lives and hearts.”

Kyle Howard-Muthulingam is a 16 year old that died trying to save a random woman and her child at Woodbine Beach. The literal definition of a hero. pic.twitter.com/i8B4c20RhV — arjun 🇨🇦 (@_marlanderthews) August 16, 2018

A 16-year-old teenager lost his life after he tried to save a mother and her child who were pleading for help at a beach in Toronto, Canada.

Kyle Howard-Muthulingam was on the beach when he saw a mother and son struggling in the waters of Lake Ontario as they cried for help. The teen immediately jumped into the lake and with the help of rescue workers pulled the two out safely.

The mother and son breathed a sigh of relief, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the same for Kyle. Shortly after the rescue, police announced that the teenager had been injured.

He was shifted to a hospital but doctors were not able to save him.

Kyle’s heroic act became viral instantly and people praised him for his bravery. A GoFundMe page was also set to up to help the boy’s family in these trying times.

The page described the teenager as “an amazing young man filled with so much life and promise.”

“On Friday, August 10, the Howard-Muthulingam family lost a son, grandson, godson, cousin and nephew; Kyle. Even though Kyle an only child was only 16 he was able to leave an imprint in so many of our lives and hearts. His dashing personality, kind spirit, loving soul and charming smile will forever leave a lasting memory for his family, friends and anyone who had the opportunity to have met him,” it added.

The Toronto District School Board also released a statement and offered condolences to the grieving family and shared a link to the funding page.

Kyle’s friends also remembered him as a hero.

“I remember when it was my birthday and I really wanted this book, he didn't buy lunch so he could save money and buy me that book. It really made me feel special,” said Kyle’s best friend, Christian Markland.

