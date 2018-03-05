LAPD Officer Saves 3-Week-Old Infant Abused By Father

After responding to calls about potential domestic abuse, two Los Angeles police officers found an unresponsive baby. One officer managed to revive the infant.

A Los Angeles Police Department officer saved the life of a baby in the Westlake district of Los Angeles this past weekend.

While responding to multiple calls about potential domestic and child abuse, officers found a mother holding an unresponsive baby in her arms. Officials said that during an argument between the child’s parents, the father threw the infant on the ground.

The sight shocked Officer Alex Frazier and his partner, Ivan Ibarra.

“I’ve seen a lot on this job, but to see a baby that wasn’t moving, lifeless — it was pretty scary,” Frazier said.

Frazier administered chest compressions to the baby for approximately a minute before the young child began to move.

“It was amazing, just to see the baby’s lip move. To see him move his neck, a facial expression, it let me know there was hope,” he said.

Paramedics arrived after Frazier provided the initial lifesaving treatment.

The father was arrested and charged with child abuse, while the mother, who did not suffer any major injuries, and baby were taken to the hospital.

Upset neighbors said they had called the police because they heard shouting from inside the apartment. They also praised the officer for saving the infant.

“There’s still a lot of kindhearted people, and they’re trying to serve and protect this country and this place,” one said.

While the mistreatment of the baby is repulsive, it is not as unusual as it should be. According to 2015 government data, an estimated 1,670 children died in that federal fiscal year due to abuse or neglect. More concerning, federal statistics indicate that these deaths increased more than 5 percent from 2011 to 2015. This rise is deeply troubling.

