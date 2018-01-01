Cops Fire At Suspects Through Car's Windscreen In Dramatic Chase

“They [the officers] showed bravery and heroics we come to expect from our officers. The officer could have backed off but he didn't. He stuck with it knowing what he was dealing with.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were chasing two murder suspects when one of the officers fired at the suspects through the patrol car’s windscreen.

Officers William Umana and Paul Solomon were alerted after 25-year-old Thomas Romero was shot multiple times at a car wash in Las Vegas, Nevada. They arrived at the scene and were told the suspects, Rene Nunez and Fidel Miranda had fled the venue.

Witnesses described the suspects’ car and the officers later spotted the black SUV and began following it. When Nunez and Miranda realized that the police patrol car was following them, they began firing shots at the car.

After a few minutes of chasing and continued shot being fired, the officers decided to fire back at the suspects. That is when one of the officer’s fired multiple rounds at the car through the windscreen. The officer then tried to overtake the car and again fired shots at the car’s tire.

Eventually the car chase came to an end as the SUV crashed into a pavement. The suspects reportedly fired a total of 34 bullets at the patrol car.

However, both the suspects attempted to flee the location.

Miranda was shot and killed by the officers and Nunez tried to hide in a school ground but couldn’t go far as he was injured as a result of the shot fired at him. He was later taken into custody.

The suspect is now in jail and is charged with two counts of murder, three of attempted murder of police, and one of disobeying an officer resulting in death.

Nunez has a criminal history. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. The next year, he again pleaded guilty to robbery.

As per standard procedure after the use of force by a police officer, both the cops have now been placed on administrative leave.

“When you look at that video, you get a clear picture of what officers were dealing with,” said Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly. “In my opinion, they showed bravery and heroics we come to expect from our officers. The officer could have backed off but he didn't. He stuck with it knowing what he was dealing with.”

Spotlight, Banner: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police