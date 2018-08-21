Last Laugh: Cohen Mocked Clinton With Jail Tweet In 2015

Trump's former "fixer" pleaded guilty, so he deleted an old tweet in which he tells Hillary Clinton she’s going to jail. Thankfully, Twitter is forever.

Michael Cohen has deleted this old tweet pic.twitter.com/XIip8K2Isp — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen deleted an old tweet telling Hillary Clinton she was going to prison for “defrauding America” after President Donald Trump’s former attorney reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

After Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, bank, and tax fraud, prominent Twitter users found the 2015 tweet that appeared to mock Clinton by telling her that her prison “room and board will be free!”

Kathy Griffin was one of them, who shared a screenshot of the now-deleted 2015 tweet as well as a 2016 tweet published by Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair who was also found guilty on financial charges.

A play in three acts pic.twitter.com/TVPz0Dj7jq — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

Cohen told prosecutors that he arranged payments at the direction of the candidate for federal office to two unnamed women “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

While Cohen did not mention Trump by name, both accounts match the stories told by adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was given $130,000, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who was paid $150,000, to both reportedly remain quiet about alleged affairs, directly implicating the president.

Cohen added that the candidate later paid back the amounts used in these transactions.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, later confirmed that Cohen was, indeed, talking about the president despite not using his name in court.

“Today he (Cohen) stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election,” his statement read.

After the news that Cohen had deleted the tweet, probably feeling ashamed of having called out for Clinton’s arrest when he’s the one in trouble with the law, Twitter users just couldn’t contain themselves.

Just imagine how many idiotic and incriminating tweets Dolt 45 will delete once he's indicted for multiple crimes:) — Darren Lewis (@HalfEvilD) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen has just deleted his 2015 tweet about Hillary Clinton going to prison, so I put it here and repeat my comment:

Time puts everyone in their place: every queen in her throne, every clown in his circus. pic.twitter.com/RU8IHYVKar — Alfons López Tena #FBPE (@alfonslopeztena) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen just deleted this tweet. ??



Twitter is forever Michael. ???????? pic.twitter.com/yvJ2EoF6kt — Susie Citizen ???????? (@Proud4USA1) August 22, 2018

Trump, perhaps trying to downplay just how bad he looks now that Cohen decided to open his mouth, also took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer,” he would not recommend his former personal lawyer and “fixer.”

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

In no time, people responded, reminding the president he should be afraid of what comes next.

Go read the papers, bud. It’ll relax ya. pic.twitter.com/yBINhbbVPm — Shelia (@SncShelia) August 22, 2018

Do you have recommendations for a good president? Asking for a friend. — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) August 22, 2018

I don't think 45 realizes that his tweets are permanent records that *hopefully* soon will be used against him in a court of law :-D — Christina Gump (@xinagump) August 22, 2018

Others suggested that Trump could use his pardon powers on Manafort, while some added that this scandal will not help the president's pick for Supreme Court during his coming hearings.

Could this be the preview of a pardon? https://t.co/S32ETHqtVp — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) August 22, 2018

Yesterday's guilty pleas and verdicts -- as well as the president's tweets this morning -- aren't good news for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination https://t.co/1pP3P4nYZc — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 22, 2018

It’s hard to see this avalanche of indictments hitting the news without looking forward to what comes next, knowing that all of the people in the president’s personal circle are being caught in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Needless to say, now that Cohen has directly implicated the president in wrongdoing, it will become impossible for Trump to continue playing innocent on social media. Still, it's clear he will continue to try. Regardless of how it makes him look.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Lucas Jackson Reuters/Brendan McDermid