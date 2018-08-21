© Reuters/Lucas Jackson Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Last Laugh: Cohen Mocked Clinton With Jail Tweet In 2015

Alice Salles
Trump's former "fixer" pleaded guilty, so he deleted an old tweet in which he tells Hillary Clinton she’s going to jail. Thankfully, Twitter is forever.

 

 

Michael Cohen deleted an old tweet telling Hillary Clinton she was going to prison for “defrauding America” after President Donald Trump’s former attorney reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

After Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, bank, and tax fraud, prominent Twitter users found the 2015 tweet that appeared to mock Clinton by telling her that her prison “room and board will be free!”

Kathy Griffin was one of them, who shared a screenshot of the now-deleted 2015 tweet as well as a 2016 tweet published by Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair who was also found guilty on financial charges.

 

 

Cohen told prosecutors that he arranged payments at the direction of the candidate for federal office to two unnamed women “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

While Cohen did not mention Trump by name, both accounts match the stories told by adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was given $130,000, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who was paid $150,000, to both reportedly remain quiet about alleged affairs, directly implicating the president.

Cohen added that the candidate later paid back the amounts used in these transactions.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, later confirmed that Cohen was, indeed, talking about the president despite not using his name in court.

“Today he (Cohen) stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election,” his statement read.

After the news that Cohen had deleted the tweet, probably feeling ashamed of having called out for Clinton’s arrest when he’s the one in trouble with the law, Twitter users just couldn’t contain themselves.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trump, perhaps trying to downplay just how bad he looks now that Cohen decided to open his mouth, also took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer,” he would not recommend his former personal lawyer and “fixer.”

 

 

In no time, people responded, reminding the president he should be afraid of what comes next.

 

 

 

 

 

Others suggested that Trump could use his pardon powers on Manafort, while some added that this scandal will not help the president's pick for Supreme Court during his coming hearings.

 

 

 

 

It’s hard to see this avalanche of indictments hitting the news without looking forward to what comes next, knowing that all of the people in the president’s personal circle are being caught in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Needless to say, now that Cohen has directly implicated the president in wrongdoing, it will become impossible for Trump to continue playing innocent on social media. Still, it's clear he will continue to try. Regardless of how it makes him look.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Lucas Jackson Reuters/Brendan McDermid

