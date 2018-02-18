Most Severely Injured Parkland Survivor Finally Gets To Leave Hospital

The heroic teenager who held his classroom door shut so that the murderer wouldn't enter was severely injured in the shooting. Now, he's ready to go home.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

Anthony Borges, 15, was the most severely wounded victim of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. And, after a month and a half, he has finally been released from the hospital.

Borges was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when Nikolas Cruz, 19, gunned down students and school staff, killing 17 people. While Borges survived, he had one-third of one of his lungs removed as a result of the bullet’s impact.

His liver was nearly impacted as well, as one of the bullets that hit him came very close. Three other bullets hit his legs.

The young high schooler was celebrated as a hero for standing against the door as Cruz showered it with bullets, keeping the shooter from having access to his classmates hiding inside. At least 20 people's lives were saved thanks to Borges.

His family had announced in March that they were going to sue both law enforcement and the school district for having failed to protect the victims. The family’s lawyer, Alex Arreaza, said that because of Borges’ leg wounds, he could not walk. As a result, the family had to move out of their apartment as the stairs were too much for the young hero.

Due to the high costs of care and treatment, a GoFundMe campaign was launched. So far, the family has been able to raise over $800,000 out of their $1 million goal.

Borges’ father said he hopes that someday his son will be well enough to play soccer again.

“I think I was going to die,” Borges said softly in an interview this week. Now, he added, “I feel good.”

The most gravely wounded survivor of the Parkland school shooting speaks exclusively to @kerrynbc pic.twitter.com/4SkVPk3GTk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 4, 2018

While it’s terrifying to think that a kid like Borges was ever in the life or death position to put himself in harm’s way to help others, his heroism and selflessness are, no doubt, touching Americans across the country.

We hope his strength and courage will continue to serve as a guide not only to him, but to those around him.

We also hope that more is finally done on a legislative level to help curb these mass shooting attacks once and for all.