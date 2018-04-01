As A College Editor, Laura Ingraham Apparently Tried Outing Students

The Fox News host made the assignment while she was a college newspaper editor in the 1980s. It serves as a disturbing reminder of her bullying in the past.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, currently reeling from a slew of advertisers dropping her show as a result of her bullying Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, is not a stranger to controversy.

After taking apparent pleasure at seeing Hogg being rejected by four prestigious colleges, backlash against Ingraham resulted in a call for boycotts to advertisers for her show. Many of those companies made the right call, and removed their ads as a result. Ingraham eventually issued an apology for her remarks against Hogg, although Hogg himself said that he won’t be satisfied until she apologizes to others she’s attacked, including NBA star LeBron James, as well.

Ingraham had previously told James to “shut up and dribble” in response to his comments on political issues.

Due to the added attention being placed on Ingraham in recent days, other incidents from her past have been reintroduced to remind people of her history of attacking others. One incident from her time in college has piqued the attention of many, when she was an editor for the Dartmouth Review in 1984.

Ingraham had assigned one of her writers to infiltrate a meeting of LGBT students and secretly record and publish excerpts of the group’s discussions, which included talking about sexual experiences and identities.

There seemed to be no reason for the assignment Ingraham made, other than to expose and possibly out gay and lesbian students on campus, although Ingraham herself defended the topic choice as trying to determine how the group had spent its fees received from the university. “It is a freedom of the press issue, obviously,” she said at the time. Within the article itself, the paper had used the term “sodomites” to describe gay individuals.

We should be willing to forgive individuals for their transgressions when they make proper apologies for them. However, with Ingraham there is a clear and visible pattern of bullying others, specifically those who she views as political adversaries.