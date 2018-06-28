Laura Ingraham Targets Legal Immigrants During White Nationalist Rant

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. And they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like.”

Less than two months after receiving intense backlash for calling detention facilities holding migrant children “summer camps,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham has once again come under fire for going on a racist and nonsensical tirade against immigrants – including those who have been naturalized.

“It does seem like the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore,” said the conservative host. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. And they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and legal immigration, that of course progressives love.”

Ingraham’s comments, which appeared to have some serious white nationalist undertones, apparently came in response to Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s interview on the podcast “Pod Save America,” where she talked about the changing voter demographics.

“This is exactly what socialists like Ocasio-Cortez want,” the Fox News host added. “Eventually diluting and overwhelming your vote with the votes of others who aren't, uh let's face it, too big on Adam Smith and the Federalist Papers.”

Ingraham’s attempt at fearmongering obviously drew the attention of social media users, who did not waste much time calling her out for her offensive remarks.

Fox used to just be sort of the country club style of racism, which is extremely awful....but they've crossed the threshold now. Just straight up white nationalism every single night — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 9, 2018

when you build an immunity to regular racism and need that pure nazi shit — raandy (@randygdub) August 9, 2018

Holy crap I was tired when I first read this tweet but she said related to both "illegal and legal" which ties in w the news yesterday of Miller wanting to limit legal immigration. What in the heck is wrong w these ppl? — Candice (@redshoe9) August 9, 2018

Dear Laura, The America we know and love doesn't exist anymore. Massive hatred and white supremacist ideology have been foisted on the American people; these are changes most of us never voted for, and most of us don't like ... this is related to illegally conspiring with Russia. — ????Vorlon1???? (@RobertVorlon1) August 9, 2018

Yeah, I’m pretty sure Native American Indians didn’t vote for the demographic changes forced on them either...! #foxnewsracists — caryn (@csm710RN) August 9, 2018

She just said the quiet part out loud again — Bob Kamanawanalea (@BKamanawanalea) August 9, 2018

The America she's nostalgic for never existed.

Ask Emmett Till's mother. — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) August 9, 2018

Most of us? Speak for yourself. I like living in a country that celebrates DIVERSITY & I hope most Americans agree. My family (both sides) have been here since the mid-1600s except for a few Irish stragglers in the 1800s. Feel free to leave. *Russia* is waiting so off you go! BYE — BlackeyedSusan (@chesscat48) August 9, 2018

Perhaps journalist Jeff Bercovici had the perfect response for Ingraham’s racist tirade.

I'm no fan of @IngrahamAngle's racism but when she says immigrants have destroyed the America we loved, she's not 100% wrong pic.twitter.com/UWbbzcdDFx — Jeff Bercovici (@jeffbercovici) August 9, 2018

Contrary to what Ingraham and other right-wing media personalities have been purporting, most Americans don’t appear to have much problem with legal immigration.

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, which interviewed over 2,000 people, nearly 38 percent opined the United States need to keep legal immigration at its present level, while 32 percent said it should be increased. However, only 24 percent people were of the opinion that it should be decreased.

Read More As A College Editor, Laura Ingraham Apparently Tried Outing Students

Banner / Thumbnail : Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images