Laura Ingraham Targets Legal Immigrants During White Nationalist Rant

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. And they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like.”

Less than two months after receiving intense backlash for calling detention facilities holding migrant children “summer camps,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham has once again come under fire for going on a racist and nonsensical tirade against immigrants – including those who have been naturalized.

“It does seem like the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore,” said the conservative host. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. And they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and legal immigration, that of course progressives love.”

Ingraham’s comments, which appeared to have some serious white nationalist undertones, apparently came in response to Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s interview on the podcast “Pod Save America,” where she talked about the changing voter demographics.

“This is exactly what socialists like Ocasio-Cortez want,” the Fox News host added. “Eventually diluting and overwhelming your vote with the votes of others who aren't, uh let's face it, too big on Adam Smith and the Federalist Papers.”

Ingraham’s attempt at fearmongering obviously drew the attention of social media users, who did not waste much time calling her out for her offensive remarks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Perhaps journalist Jeff Bercovici had the perfect response for Ingraham’s racist tirade.

 

Contrary to what Ingraham and other right-wing media personalities have been purporting, most Americans don’t appear to have much problem with legal immigration.

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, which interviewed over 2,000 people, nearly 38 percent opined the United States need to keep legal immigration at its present level, while 32 percent said it should be increased. However, only 24 percent people were of the opinion that it should be decreased.

As A College Editor, Laura Ingraham Apparently Tried Outing Students

