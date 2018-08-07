White Woman Uses Her Race To Get Out Of DUI Arrest In South Carolina

When asked what her race had to do with the arrest, she reportedly replied, “You're a cop, you should know what that means.”

Drunk South Carolina real estate agent Lauren Cutshaw tries to talk her way out of a DUI arrest telling police she's a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'

A drunken South Carolina woman, apparently, thought being a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl” would get her out of an arrest over traffic violations and marijuana possession.

She was wrong.

Lauren Cutshaw was arrested for going 30mph over the speed limit and driving past a stop sign on Boundary Street in Bluffton.

The real estate agent was apparently on her way back from her birthday celebration when she was stopped by the police.

According to the arrest report, her eyes were bloodshot and she slurred as she spoke. Her vehicle heavily smelled of alcohol, yet, she maintained she only has two glasses of wine.

When asked how “full” those glasses might be, she replied, “I mean, I was celebrating my birthday.”

Upon taking a Breathalyzer test, Cutshaw’s alcohol level came out to be twice the legal limit in South Carolina. That is when things really started to go south.

According to a police report obtained by Island Packet, Cutshaw made desperate attempts to talk her way out of the arrest.

She told the officers she had been a good student, attended a “high accredited university” and was also a cheerleader and a sorority girl. She even slyly slipped in that her partner was a cop.

Yet, the most eye-popping achievement came in last.

The clearly intoxicated woman tried to persuade the cops to let her go because she was a white woman. When asked what her race had to do with the arrest, she reportedly replied, “You're a cop, you should know what that means.”

The racist comment was an apparent nod at the maltreatment of African-American individuals by the police. It also asserted she could be let go because she was not a person of color.

“Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication,” the report stated.

After several desperate failed attempts, including a wildly racist assertion, Cutshaw was booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

While Cutshaw was clearly drunk, her statement sheds light on the clear disparity in the treatment of black citizens by the police and how certain white individuals think they are above the law just because of the color of their skin.

