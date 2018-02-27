GOP Hesitant To Protect Mueller From Getting Fired

Some lawmakers hope to codify protections for the special counsel investigating President Donald Trump and his associates. But most in the GOP are balking.

President Donald Trump’s erratic commentary on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has many lawmakers in Washington worried — but few in the GOP are advocating taking any steps to prevent Trump from firing Mueller.

The investigation into Russia’s meddling in our elections during the 2016 presidential election has undoubtedly shifted some of its focus to Trump and his administration, including looking at their international business dealings with the Kremlin, determining if his campaign had colluded with Russia, and even considering potential obstruction of justice charges against the president, according to various sources and experts’ speculations.

Trump, who is not one to parse words over what he’s feeling at any given moment, took to Twitter over the weekend, shortly after the firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, to attack Mueller directly.

Trump made an errant claim Sunday morning in saying the investigation only included prosecutors who were Democrats, perhaps attempting to discredit the special counsel’s work in trying to find answers about the president’s actions:

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

And on Monday, he tweeted out a shorter post of how he feels about the investigation itself:

A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2018

Making such brazen attacks against another individual who is investigating him has led many to speculate that Trump is considering taking actions that would ultimately lead to Mueller’s firing. Many Democrats have offered ideas for bills to protect the special counsel, including providing a stipulation that any decision to fire special counsels in the future be given judicial review. Republicans, however, have been less than helpful in trying to protect Mueller.

“I don't think that's going to happen, so I just think it's not necessary,” Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn of Texas said. “[O]bviously legislation requires a presidential signature and I don't see...the necessity of picking that fight right now.”

Others agreed. “My conversations with the White House have led me to believe legislation is not necessary at this point because I do not believe the president would take such a foolish action,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) added.

But that’s exactly the point. Trump has made many foolish actions and statements since becoming president, and legislation guaranteeing a due process for the special counsel in the event of his firing needs to be passed before the president makes another foolish decision, not afterward.

At least two Republican lawmakers agree. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a frequent critic of the president, explained that his own party needs to stand up to Trump now, if it ever plans to do so in the future. “If you're going to pick a fight, this is the fight to pick,” he said. “You've got to pick this fight. If you don't pick this fight, we might as well not be here.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) agrees, and thinks lawmakers should tie such a provision to an upcoming budget vote. While he doesn’t plan to vote in favor of the next temporary spending bill funding the government, Corker does believe that, if any negotiation to protect Mueller is going to happen, it ought to be done with that bill.

The spending bill “would be the perfect place for them to deal with it,” Corker said earlier this week.

If included in the spending bill, a provision protecting Mueller would also force Trump’s hand to set it into law. Vetoing the entire spending bill, potentially putting the country’s economy in doubt, over a small provision giving the special counsel protections would be a costly and egregious move on the part of the president. It would harm him politically in two separate ways, in the preservation of our economy and in protecting the integrity of our justice system.

Consideration ought to be given by Democrats to be more aggressive than they already are on this issue, and force the GOP into accepting this action as part of the spending deal. Republicans have already agreed that Trump going after the special counsel would be a catastrophic mess. So what’s the harm in putting a safeguard in place to ensure he doesn’t? If they refuse, it's further evidence that they're willing to let anything slide when it comes to the current president's shenanigans.