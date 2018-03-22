Lawsuit Claims School Officials Ignored Sexual Abuse And Blamed Victim

The lawsuit claims that the school principal and district superintendent responded inappropriately after learning that a student was being sexually assaulted.

The parents of a Grandville, Michigan, kindergarten student filed a lawsuit alleging their son was sodomized and that the assault was ignored by school officials.

The child, who was a student at Century Park Learning Center, is identified only as Jimmy Doe.

“The assailants told Jimmy that if he did not cooperate with them, or if he told about the touching and pictures, they would not be his friends and they would say the sexual activity was Jimmy’s idea,” the federal lawsuit, which was filed in Grand Rapids, said.

According to the suit, the sexual abuse occurred from fall 2014 through April 2015 and entailed four boys taking the victim to their classroom’s mudroom, where they sodomized him. The alleged attackers also forced the victim to pose nude for photographs taken with classroom iPads, the suit said. The images of Jimmy Doe’s genitals were shared with other students.

Read More Accused American Pedophile Arrested In Major Child Sex Abuse Bust

The lawsuit alleges that rather than responding to the abuse appropriately, the principal claimed that a school investigation found “no indication of coercion or assault.”

Principal Tonia Shoup reportedly blamed the incident on Jimmy Doe.

“The four boys said that it had been Jimmy’s idea to display his genitals in the classroom and that Jimmy had admitted to showing his ‘privates’ and to having his picture taken,” the lawsuit claims Shoup said to the victim’s parents when they raised concerns.

After meeting with Shoup, the parents talked to the district superintendent and assistant superintendent, who allegedly said the parents “could move Jimmy to another school district if they wanted.”

The former superintendent, Ron Caniff, who has since switched jobs, denied the claims in a statement released Thursday.

“At the time I was at Grandville Public Schools, there was never any suspicion, suggestion, or complaint expressed about inappropriate physical contact between the students involved in this matter, nor did the investigation indicate any concerns in that regard,’’ he said.

The current superintendent of Grandville Public Schools was more muted. He said the district could not reply to the allegations.

"However, we assure you that our focus is and always will be on the safety and care of every student who walks through our doors,” the statement said.

It continued, “Litigation is meant to be an avenue to the truth. We patiently wait for that truth to be revealed. Until then, we will have no further comment.”

The lawsuit suggests a problematic response by the principal and school district. Rather than attempting to discipline the accused perpetrators, school authorities instead blamed the victim. The decision to ignore the abuses of the classmates who were spreading nude images of a young child is simply indefensible.

The school district’s apparent abrogation of responsibility to protect its students is not, however, a shocking dynamic. The Larry Nassar trials have revealed a pattern of authority figures frequently dismissing claims of sexual assault or abuse. Those who have the capacity to intervene must appropriately respond to sexual assault, rather than defend the perpetrators.

Banner/Thumbnail Image Credit: Pixabay, Aguri_art