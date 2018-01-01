Tourist Faces Jail In Egypt After Complaining About Sexual Harassment

“You deserve what Sisi is doing to you, I hope God sends you someone more oppressive than Sisi," she ranted in the online video.

A Lebanese woman, who was in Cairo for a holiday, abused Egypt and insulted its residents in an online video after claiming she was sexually harassed in the country.

She was arrested at the Cairo airport and may face jail.

Mona el-Mazboh drew the ire of people online after she called Egypt “son of a bi***” country. In the now-deleted video, the woman claimed of being sexually harassed by taxi drivers and people on the streets. She also complained about the poor restaurant service in the capital in the month of Ramadan.

In the 10-minute video, the furious woman called Egyptians the “dirtiest people on earth” and a “country of pimps... the country of beggars.” She claimed the state of begging in the country was a nuisance and once a beggar even stole her money.

Airport security arrested Mazboh on Tuesday while she was departing at the end of her tour. She was detained for four days.

Mazboh went a little too far with her anger and said Egyptians deserved Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The Egyptian president’s regime has reportedly abducted, detained and tortured tens of thousands of dissidents. Sisi, a dictator who overthrew his country’s democratic government in a military coup, was sworn in as the president for the second time on Saturday.

“You deserve what Sisi is doing to you, I hope God sends you someone more oppressive than Sisi,” Mazboh said in the video.

After receiving backlash, she posted a second video online, apologizing to the “respectable Egyptians” for her comments. "I definitely didn't mean to offend all Egyptians," she said.

However, it was too late.

She is now being questioned on charges of incitement to bring down the ruling system, after publishing lies and misusing social media.



The public prosecutor said in a statement that Mazboh was charged with “deliberately spreading false rumors that are harmful to society and infringe upon religions.”

One of the lawyers who complained against Mazboh for her disrespectful remarks said the woman could get imprisoned for three to five years if found guilty.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Pixabay, Noah Fischer