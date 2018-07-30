LeBron James: ‘Trump Is Using Sports To Divide The Country’

“What I've noticed over the last few months, he's kinda used sports to divide us, and that's something I can't relate to,” said the NBA all-star and four-time MVP.

LeBron James (@KingJames) says Trump's trying to use sport to divide people, but he believes it brings people together. He sits down with @donlemon at the opening of his new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Watch 10pET https://t.co/koTK4RarqE pic.twitter.com/CQYsTz2Fzl — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018

Mere hours after opening his “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio, legendary NBA player LeBron James sat down with CNN anchor Don Lemon for a wide-ranging interview about the current political climate, racial tensions in the country, only selective athletes being invited to the White House, the NFL players taking a knee during national anthem and President Donald Trump’s response to it.

Needless to say, the four-time MVP did not hold anything back as he slammed the commander-in-chief for using sports to divide the country.

“He's dividing us,” James told Lemon. “And what I noticed over the last few months, that he's kind of used sport to kind of divide us and that's something that I can't relate to because I know that sport was the first time that I was around someone white, you know, and I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got an opportunity to learn about me. We became very good friends and I was like oh wow, this is all because of sports. And sports have never been something that divides people. It's always been something that brings someone together.”

When the host asked what he would say to Trump if get an opportunity to meet him, the three-time NBA champion responded, “I would never sit across from him.”

“What's up with that is all wrong. And it's not up, it's down. And you know for him to, like I say use sports to kind of divide us, I can't sit back and not say nothing,” the 33-year-old continued. “I believe he uses anything that's popular to try to negate people from thinking about the positive things that they could actually be doing and try to just to get our minds to not be as shocked as possible right then, just you know either from kneeling, from football players kneeling.”

Trump sparked severe backlash after he called former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “son of a b****” for kneeling during national anthem to protest the growing incidents of police brutality against members of African-American community and the systemic racism plaguing the United States.

It is also important to mention Kaepernick has since remained unemployed, despite his outstanding track record.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters