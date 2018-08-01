This Proposal Makes Calling Cops On Innocent Black People A Hate Crime

The black legislator proposed the law after a white woman called cops on him while he was campaigning in his own district.

A lawmaker who was subjected to racial profiling has proposed a law making it a hate crime for white people calling cops on black people who are innocent.

In the recent past, cops have been called on African-American people while they were going about their usual business such as mowing grass, selling lemonade, sitting and waiting at a Starbucks, smoking, conducting duties and campaigning.

State Sen. Jesse Hamilton (D) reportedly proposed the law after he was racially profiled himself.

While the senator was campaigning at the Brooklyn subway station, an entitled Trump supporter called the cops on him.

All he was doing was distributing campaign literature in his own district. The unnamed woman who can be seen speaking angrily in a European accent in footage shared on social media, berated Hamilton for the message on his literature, which said he would “fight back [against] Trump.”

She then called the cops on Hamilton.

The police arrived at the location only to find out that the senator was talking with his voters, and in no way committing any crime. The message on the literature did not intend hate; it was what the senator stood for.

According to the senator’s office, the cops who reported at the subway left without taking any action because “public assembly and free speech are not against the law.”

Hamilton knew the white woman had called the cops because he was black.

If his proposed law actually passes, the focus of investigating black people would be on the police, regardless of the call being legitimate or made with the intention of harassing or threatening someone. This means that under the new law, all the people mentioned above could be charged and prosecuted, had they called the cops in New York State.

“Waiting for your friends at a Starbucks is not a 911 call — it’s a call of intimidation,” said the New York senator, referencing to the two black men who were profiled in early 2018 when a manager called the cops on them.

“That’s gonna [sic] be a hate crime,” Hamilton said. “This pattern of calling the police on black people going about their business and participating in the life of our country has to stop.”

