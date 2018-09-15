The Richest Republican Donor In Ohio Leaves The GOP, Thanks To Obama

"I just decided I'm no longer a Republican," announced L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner, who, just in 2017, gave $200,000 to National Republican Congressional Committee.

Thanks to President Donald Trump demagoguery, yet another Republican, in fact, the wealthiest GOP donor in Ohio, has left the party.

At a small gathering in Columbus, L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner recently announced he is leaving the Republican Party, saying he could no longer support the "nonsense in the Republican Party."

Wexner, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $5.9 billion, made the decision after former President Barack Obama made a stop in the city, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

"I just decided I’m no longer a Republican,” Wexner, who has been a Republican since joining the Young Republican Club at Ohio State University, before adding he is now an independent.

Wexner said he was "struck by the genuineness of the man; his candor, humility and empathy for others," while adding how the current president was quite the opposite of all that.

The fashion retail tycoon said Trump's response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville made him feel "dirty" and "ashamed."

The August 2017 rally resulted in the death of one anti-racism activist, Heather Heyer, at the hands of a suspected white supremacist James Alex Fieds Jr after clashes broke out between white supremacists and counter protesters. While addressing the tragic incident, Trump suggested there were "very fine people" on both sides, suggesting the white supremacist organizers of the rally were "fine people."

The president's controversial statement caused Wexner to lose sleep, the Dispatch reported.

"I have to do something because the leader of our country is behaving poorly," said of Trump's Charlottesville comments.

Wexner's departure, nearly two months ahead of the midterm elections, is another addition to the growing list of political figures who no longer want to be associated with the Republican Party because of Trump.

In October 2017, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also announced he was leaving the GOP and was ready to register as an independent.

In March, former Republican Rep. Charles Djou announced he was leaving the GOP. He also mentioned Trump’s immigration policies as a reason, calling them “hostile.”

In April, former FBI Director James Comey said he no longer considered himself a Republican.

In May, former House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said the GOP was no longer the Republican Party.

In June, another high-profile official, Steve Schmidt, a longtime GOP strategist, said he was leaving the party of "feckless cowards," in light of Trump's family separation immigration policy.

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation